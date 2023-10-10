How good is John Patrick Daly II? Records and achievements of legendary golfer's son explored

John Patrick Daly II, the son of John Daly, is carrying on his father's legacy. In addition to being the renowned golfer's son, Daly II also had a distinguished amateur career. Playing at the college level, he has won a number of competitions so far.

The father-son duo has also won the popular PNC Championship in 2021 after defeating Tiger Woods and his son Charlie. Daly II often accompanies his father on the golf course.

John Patrick Daly II earned the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll for the 2021-22 season. He was named the Rolex Junior All-American in 2020 and was ranked 29th in the Rolex American Junior Golf Association in 2021.

Daly II won the Sung Hyun Park Junior Championship in 2021 after playing three rounds of 71-69-71 and was tied for second at the AJGA Junior Championship. In 2023, he finished third at the Porter Cup and the Florida Another Championship.

Some of his impressive records at the junior level include his fifth-position finish at the Justin Thomas Junior Championship and fifth at the AJGA Junior at Innisbrook. He tied for sixth place at the Dustin Johnson World Junior and sixth at the Junior Orange Bowl Golf.

Here are the results of some of the tournaments John Patrick Daly II played over the years:

2023 SEC Stroke Play hosted by Jerry Pate

Position: 17

2023 Folds of Honor Collegiate

Position: 16

2023 Porter Cup

Position: 7

2023 Florida Amateur Championship

Position: 42

2023 Azalea Invitational

Position: 17

2023 New Year's Invitational

Position: 16

2022 Chattanooga Choo Choo Invitational

Position: 94

2022 Florida Amateur Championship

Position: 3

2022 Terra Cotta Invitational

Position: 54

2022 Azalea Invitational

Position: 73

2022 The Indy

Position: 24

2022 New Year's Invitational

Position: 12

2021 The Blessings Intercollegiate

Position: 49

"His balance is unbelievable" - John Daly on his son's golfing skills

John Patrick Daly II teamed up with his father at the PNC Championship and finished runner-up twice before winning the tournament in 2021.

In an interview with the PGA Tour, John Daly lauded his son's brilliant golfing skills ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. He said:

"What's great about Little John's swing is, you know, he doesn't quite go past parallels like his Pops. But if you look at his balance, he's always, his balance is unbelievable."

“His right leg never goes out, his right leg never goes out, so he turns really good and his follow-through is so powerful. He’s so strong; that’s why he hits it so far. Every part of his body is working," he added.

John Daly II also spoke about his father's swing and said:

“I’d probably break every club if I tried to do that [copy his father's swing]. The most I've learnt from him. We always chip and putt for hours. When I was little, but yeah, I've always gotten my short game from him."

Probably, the father-son duo will return to play at the tournament again in 2023.