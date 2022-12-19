"I'd probably break every club" – John Daly II on father John Daly’s swing

The defending champions, John Daly and John Daly II, are back at the PNC Championship to rewrite history.

In his interview with the PGATour.com prior to the event, John Daly complimented his son, John Daly II, and credited him for their brilliant play. John Daly II is now a 19-year-old sophomore at Arkansas.

"What's great about Little John's swing is, you know, he doesn't quite go past parallels like his Pops. But if you look at his balance, he's always, his balance is unbelievable.

“His right leg never goes out, his right leg never goes out, so he turns really good and his follow-through is so powerful. He’s so strong; that’s why he hits it so far. Every part of his body is working."

The younger Daly praised his dad's full swing but said that he couldn't copy it.

“I’d probably break every club if I tried to do that [copy his father's swing]. The most I've learnt from him. We always chip and putt for hours. When I was little, but yeah, I've always gotten my short game from him."

John Daly is coming into the event with his knee problems. His knee is scheduled for a replacement this coming Wednesday. Daly's right knee was replaced three years back.

"I’m basically just trying to stay on one leg. But the adrenaline of playing with my son will get me through."

"Do the opposite of your dad and you’ll be just fine kid" - John Daly to his son

Team Daly secured the PNC Championship 2021

Daly is excited to play alongside his son and is looking to have a "good" time. As his son stays away due to his studies, he doesn't get much time to see his son or other kids.

"Whether we win or not, we’re going to have a good time.

"I just tell him, ‘Do the opposite of your dad and you’ll be just fine, kid.'"

The veteran golfer complimented his son's game ethics and said he practices all the time to work on every aspect of the game.

"So... he turns really good and his follow-through is so powerful. He's strong, that's why he hits it so far. It's just for every part of his body is working."

Daly was of the opinion that golf is now the game of the wrist. In the past, it wasn't the same as they used to play with balata balls.

"So now you just get on top of it, kill it with your wrist, and he needs his swing, [it] is just, it's absolutely perfect."

The senior Daly was hopeful about this year's PNC Championships and thinks that if they putt like last year, they might have a chance.

"We all know when we play this thing, we've got to hit it good.. but you've got to make a lot of putts. I mean he putted so good last year. I have him some good reads, but the only thing I really helped him at was a couple of drivers and I hit my wedges really good last year, do if he putts like he did last year, hopefully we can do something good."

Last year, the Dalys scored a 15-under 57 in the final round at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in the final round, defeating the Tiger-Charlie pair by a margin of two strokes. Team Daly created a PNC scoring record of 27 under to win the event for the first time in six starts.

