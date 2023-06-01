How good is Tiger Woods Ryder Cup record? Taking a look at his stats

Tiger Woods is one of the world's most successful golfers. He has won 15 major championships, including five Masters. Woods has also competed in the Ryder Cup and was a member of the winning team.

Since turning pro, he has played in the biannual event eight times. He competed in 36 Ryder Cup matches, finishing with a career record of 13 wins, 21 defeats and three halves.

Tiger Woods will miss this year's Ryder Cup due to recent ankle surgery. Steve Stricker will captain the American team in 2023, with Fed Couples, Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson, David Love III, and Phil Mickelson serving as vice-captains.

The other members of the American team include Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas.

Tiger Woods Ryder Cup record

Tiger Woods does not have a remarkable record in the Ryder Cup. In his eight times at the tournament, team US won the trophy only once.

Here is a quick recap of Tiger Woods Ryder Cup matches:

Total Ryder Cups contested: 8

Years: 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2012, 2018)

All-time record: 13-21-3 (wins-losses- halves)

U.S. record (when Tiger Woods was part of the team): 1-7-0 (W-L-H)

Singles: 4-2-2(W-L-H)

Foursomes: 4-9-1 (W-L-H)

Four-ball: 5-10-0 (W-L-H)

Ryder Cup 1997 result

Venue: Valderrama Golf Club

Winning Team: Europe

European team's score: 14.5

American team score: 13.5

Tiger Woods's record: 1-3-1 (W-L-H)

Day 1 Morning

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Mark O'Meara/Tiger Woods def. Bernhard Langer/Colin Montgomerie (3&2)

Day 1 Afternoon

Format: Foursomes

Result: Bernhard Langer/Colin Montgomerie def. Mark O'Meara/Tiger Woods (5&3)

Day 2 Morning

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Nick Faldo/Lee Westwood def. Mark O'Meara/Tiger Woods (2&1)

Day 2 Afternoon

Format: Foursomes

Result: Jesper Parnevik/Ignacio Garrido halved against Justin Leonard/Tiger Woods

Day 3 Singles

Result: Costantino Rocca def. Tiger Woods (4&2)

Ryder Cup 1999 result

Venue: The Country Club

Winner: United States

United States score: 14.5

Europe score: 13.5

Tiger Woods score: 2-3-0 (W-L-H)

Day 1 Morning

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Sergio Garcia/Jesper Parnevik def. Tom Lehman/Tiger Woods (2&1)

Day 1 Afternoon

Format: Foursomes

Result: Darren Clarke/Lee Westwood def. David Duval/Tiger Woods (1 up)

Day 2 Morning

Format: Foursomes

Result: Tiger Woods/Steve Pate def. Miguel Angel Jimenez/Padraig Harrington (1 up)

Day 2 Afternoon

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Colin Montgomerie/Paul Lowrie def. Steve Pate/Tiger Woods (2&1)

Day 3 Singles

Result: Tiger Woods def. Andrew Coltart (3&2)

Ryder Cup 2002 result

Venue: The Belfrey, Brabazon Course

Winner: Europe

Europe Score: 15.5

United States score: 12.5

Tiger Woods results: 2-2-1 (W-L-H)

Day 1 Morning

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Darren Clarke/Thomas Bjorn def. Tiger Woods/Paul Azinger (1 up)

Day 1 Afternoon

Format: Foursomes

Result: Sergio Garcia/Lee Westwood def. Tiger Woods/Mark Calcavecchia (2&1)

Day 2 Morning

Format: Foursomes

Result: Tiger Woods/Davis Love III def. Darren Clarke/Thomas Bjorn (4&3)

Day 2 Afternoon

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Tiger Woods/Davis Love III def. Sergio Garcia/Lee Westwood (1 up)

Day 3 Singles

Result: Tiger Woods halved against Jesper Parnevik

Ryder Cup 2004 result

Venue: Oakland Hills Country Club, South Course

Winner: Europe

Europe score: 18.5

United States score: 9.5

Tiger Woods results: 2-3-0 (W-L-H)

Day 1 Morning

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Colin Montgomerie/Padraig Harrington def. Phil Mickelson/Tiger Woods (2&1)

Day 1 Afternoon

Format: Foursomes

Result: Darren Clarke/Lee Westwood def. Phil Mickelson/Tiger Woods (1 up)

Day 2 Morning

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Tiger Woods/Chris Riley def. Darren Clarke/Ian Poulter (4&3)

Day 2 Afternoon

Format: Foursomes

Result: Padraig Harrington/Paul McGinley def. Davis Love III/Tiger Woods (4&3)

Day 3 Singles

Result: Tiger Woods def. Paul Casey (3&2)

Ryder Cup 2006 result

Venue: K Club, Palmer Course

Winner: Europe

Europe score: 18.5

United States score: 9.5

Tiger Woods results: 3-2 (W-L)

Day 1 Morning

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Tiger Woods/Jim Furyk def. Padraig Harrington/Colin Montgomerie (1 up)

Day 1 Afternoon

Format: Foursomes

Result: Luke Donald/Sergio Garcia def. Tiger Woods/Jim Furyk (2 up)

Day 2 Morning

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Darren Clarke/Lee Westwood def. Tiger Woods/Jim Furyk (3&2)

Day 3 Singles

Result: Tiger Woods def. Robert Karlsson (3&2)

Ryder Cup 2010 result

Venue: Celtic Manor Resort

Winner: Europe

Europe score: 14.5

United States score: 13.5

Tiger Woods results: 3-1 (W-L)

Day 1

Format: Four-Ball

Result: Steve Stricker/Tiger Woods def. Ian Poulter/Ross Fisher (2 up)

Day 2

Format: Foursomes

Result: Tiger Woods/Steve Stricker def. Miguel Angel Jimenez/Peter Hanson (4&3)

Day 3

Format: Foursomes

Result: Luke Donald/Lee Westwood def. Steve Stricker/Tiger Woods (6&5)

Day 4 Singles

Result: Tiger Woods def. Francesco Molinari (4&3)

Ryder Cup 2012 result

Venue: Medinah Country Club

Winner: Europe

Europe score: 14.5

United States score: 13.5

Tiger Woods results:1-2-1 (W-L-H)

Day 1 Morning

Formate: Foursomes

Result: Ian Poulter/Justin Rose def. Steve Stricker/Tiger Woods (2&1)

Day 1 Afternoon

Formate: Four-Ball

Result: Lee Westwood/Nicolas Colsaerts def. Tiger Woods/Steve Stricker (1 up)

Day 2 Afternoon

Formate: Four-Ball

Result: Sergio Garcia/Luke Donald def. Tiger Woods/Steve Stricker (1 up)

Day 3 Singles

Result: Tiger Woods halved against Francesco Molinari

Ryder Cup 2018 result

Venue: Le Golf National

Winner: Europe

Europe score: 17.5

United States score: 10.5

Tiger Woods result: 0-4-0 (W-L-H)

Day 1 Morning

Formate: Four-Ball

Result: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood def. Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed (3&1)

Day 2 Morning

Formate: Four-Ball

Result: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood def. Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed (4&3)

Day 2 Afternoon

Formate: Foursomes

Result: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood def. Tiger Woods/Brson DeChambeau (5&4)

Day 3 Singles

Result: Jon Rahm def. Tiger Woods (2&1)

