How good is Tiger Woods Ryder Cup record? Taking a look at his stats

Tiger Woods is one of the world's most successful golfers. He has won 15 major championships, including five Masters. Woods has also competed in the Ryder Cup and was a member of the winning team.
Since turning pro, he has played in the biannual event eight times. He competed in 36 Ryder Cup matches, finishing with a career record of 13 wins, 21 defeats and three halves.
Tiger Woods will miss this year's Ryder Cup due to recent ankle surgery. Steve Stricker will captain the American team in 2023, with Fed Couples, Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson, David Love III, and Phil Mickelson serving as vice-captains.
The other members of the American team include Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas.
Tiger Woods Ryder Cup record
Tiger Woods does not have a remarkable record in the Ryder Cup. In his eight times at the tournament, team US won the trophy only once.
Here is a quick recap of Tiger Woods Ryder Cup matches:
- Total Ryder Cups contested: 8
- Years: 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2012, 2018)
- All-time record: 13-21-3 (wins-losses- halves)
- U.S. record (when Tiger Woods was part of the team): 1-7-0 (W-L-H)
- Singles: 4-2-2(W-L-H)
- Foursomes: 4-9-1 (W-L-H)
- Four-ball: 5-10-0 (W-L-H)
Ryder Cup 1997 result
- Venue: Valderrama Golf Club
- Winning Team: Europe
- European team's score: 14.5
- American team score: 13.5
- Tiger Woods's record: 1-3-1 (W-L-H)
Day 1 Morning
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Mark O'Meara/Tiger Woods def. Bernhard Langer/Colin Montgomerie (3&2)
Day 1 Afternoon
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Bernhard Langer/Colin Montgomerie def. Mark O'Meara/Tiger Woods (5&3)
Day 2 Morning
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Nick Faldo/Lee Westwood def. Mark O'Meara/Tiger Woods (2&1)
Day 2 Afternoon
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Jesper Parnevik/Ignacio Garrido halved against Justin Leonard/Tiger Woods
Day 3 Singles
Result: Costantino Rocca def. Tiger Woods (4&2)
Ryder Cup 1999 result
- Venue: The Country Club
- Winner: United States
- United States score: 14.5
- Europe score: 13.5
- Tiger Woods score: 2-3-0 (W-L-H)
Day 1 Morning
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Sergio Garcia/Jesper Parnevik def. Tom Lehman/Tiger Woods (2&1)
Day 1 Afternoon
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Darren Clarke/Lee Westwood def. David Duval/Tiger Woods (1 up)
Day 2 Morning
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Tiger Woods/Steve Pate def. Miguel Angel Jimenez/Padraig Harrington (1 up)
Day 2 Afternoon
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Colin Montgomerie/Paul Lowrie def. Steve Pate/Tiger Woods (2&1)
Day 3 Singles
- Result: Tiger Woods def. Andrew Coltart (3&2)
Ryder Cup 2002 result
- Venue: The Belfrey, Brabazon Course
- Winner: Europe
- Europe Score: 15.5
- United States score: 12.5
- Tiger Woods results: 2-2-1 (W-L-H)
Day 1 Morning
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Darren Clarke/Thomas Bjorn def. Tiger Woods/Paul Azinger (1 up)
Day 1 Afternoon
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Sergio Garcia/Lee Westwood def. Tiger Woods/Mark Calcavecchia (2&1)
Day 2 Morning
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Tiger Woods/Davis Love III def. Darren Clarke/Thomas Bjorn (4&3)
Day 2 Afternoon
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Tiger Woods/Davis Love III def. Sergio Garcia/Lee Westwood (1 up)
Day 3 Singles
- Result: Tiger Woods halved against Jesper Parnevik
Ryder Cup 2004 result
- Venue: Oakland Hills Country Club, South Course
- Winner: Europe
- Europe score: 18.5
- United States score: 9.5
- Tiger Woods results: 2-3-0 (W-L-H)
Day 1 Morning
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Colin Montgomerie/Padraig Harrington def. Phil Mickelson/Tiger Woods (2&1)
Day 1 Afternoon
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Darren Clarke/Lee Westwood def. Phil Mickelson/Tiger Woods (1 up)
Day 2 Morning
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Tiger Woods/Chris Riley def. Darren Clarke/Ian Poulter (4&3)
Day 2 Afternoon
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Padraig Harrington/Paul McGinley def. Davis Love III/Tiger Woods (4&3)
Day 3 Singles
- Result: Tiger Woods def. Paul Casey (3&2)
Ryder Cup 2006 result
- Venue: K Club, Palmer Course
- Winner: Europe
- Europe score: 18.5
- United States score: 9.5
- Tiger Woods results: 3-2 (W-L)
Day 1 Morning
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Tiger Woods/Jim Furyk def. Padraig Harrington/Colin Montgomerie (1 up)
Day 1 Afternoon
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Luke Donald/Sergio Garcia def. Tiger Woods/Jim Furyk (2 up)
Day 2 Morning
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Darren Clarke/Lee Westwood def. Tiger Woods/Jim Furyk (3&2)
Day 3 Singles
- Result: Tiger Woods def. Robert Karlsson (3&2)
Ryder Cup 2010 result
- Venue: Celtic Manor Resort
- Winner: Europe
- Europe score: 14.5
- United States score: 13.5
- Tiger Woods results: 3-1 (W-L)
Day 1
- Format: Four-Ball
- Result: Steve Stricker/Tiger Woods def. Ian Poulter/Ross Fisher (2 up)
Day 2
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Tiger Woods/Steve Stricker def. Miguel Angel Jimenez/Peter Hanson (4&3)
Day 3
- Format: Foursomes
- Result: Luke Donald/Lee Westwood def. Steve Stricker/Tiger Woods (6&5)
Day 4 Singles
- Result: Tiger Woods def. Francesco Molinari (4&3)
Ryder Cup 2012 result
- Venue: Medinah Country Club
- Winner: Europe
- Europe score: 14.5
- United States score: 13.5
- Tiger Woods results:1-2-1 (W-L-H)
Day 1 Morning
- Formate: Foursomes
- Result: Ian Poulter/Justin Rose def. Steve Stricker/Tiger Woods (2&1)
Day 1 Afternoon
- Formate: Four-Ball
- Result: Lee Westwood/Nicolas Colsaerts def. Tiger Woods/Steve Stricker (1 up)
Day 2 Afternoon
- Formate: Four-Ball
- Result: Sergio Garcia/Luke Donald def. Tiger Woods/Steve Stricker (1 up)
Day 3 Singles
- Result: Tiger Woods halved against Francesco Molinari
Ryder Cup 2018 result
- Venue: Le Golf National
- Winner: Europe
- Europe score: 17.5
- United States score: 10.5
- Tiger Woods result: 0-4-0 (W-L-H)
Day 1 Morning
- Formate: Four-Ball
- Result: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood def. Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed (3&1)
Day 2 Morning
- Formate: Four-Ball
- Result: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood def. Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed (4&3)
Day 2 Afternoon
- Formate: Foursomes
- Result: Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood def. Tiger Woods/Brson DeChambeau (5&4)
Day 3 Singles
- Result: Jon Rahm def. Tiger Woods (2&1)