"I don't think his body can do it anymore": Tiger Woods' career coming to an unfortunate end after his Masters injury

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has been an icon in the sport for over two decades. He has won numerous championships, set several records, and inspired countless individuals with his incredible talent and tenacity.

Unfortunately, Tiger Woods' career may be coming to an end following his latest injury. In a recent statement, Trish Johnson, a renowned golf analyst, expressed her doubts about Woods' future in the sport.

The Masters - Round Three

Trish Johnson's assessment

Trish Johnson, a former professional golfer and current analyst for Sky Sports, echoed Tiger Woods' sentiments in a recent statement, saying (via Sky Sports):

"I hate to say it, but I think Tiger's career may be over. He's been battling injuries for years, and this latest one may be the one that finally forces him to hang up his clubs. I don't think his body can do it anymore."

Johnson went on to explain that Woods' body has taken a significant amount of wear and tear over the years, and may not be able to handle the physical demands of the sport anymore:

"Tiger's had multiple surgeries on his back and knees, and now he's dealing with ankle and ligament injuries. It's just too much for any athlete to endure."

Woods' Masters injury

At the Masters Tournament, Woods suffered a severe injury that left him unable to continue playing. The injury, which occurred on the 12th hole during the first round, was initially diagnosed as a sprained ankle.

However, further examination revealed that Woods had also torn several ligaments in his ankle and was forced to withdraw from the tournament.

In an interview following the injury, Tiger Woods acknowledged that he was uncertain about his future in the sport. He said:

"I don't know what the future holds. I'm going to take some time to heal and assess where I'm at. But I have to be realistic. I don't think my body can do it anymore."

The future of Tiger Woods

Woods' injury and Johnson's assessment have left many wondering about the future of the golf legend. While Woods has not officially announced his retirement, it seems likely that he may be forced to step away from the sport sooner rather than later.

If Tiger Woods does decide to retire, he will leave behind an impressive legacy. He has won 15 major championships, second only to Jack Nicklaus, and has been ranked the number one golfer in the world for a record total of 683 weeks.

The 47-year-old has also been credited with popularizing the sport and inspiring a new generation of golfers.

Regardless of what the future holds for Tiger Woods, it is clear that his impact on the sport of golf will be felt for years to come. He has been an inspiration to countless individuals and has helped elevate the sport to new heights.

Woods' incredible talent and tenacity have earned him a place in the history books, and he will always be remembered as one of the greatest golfers of all time.

The injury suffered by Tiger Woods during the Masters Tournament may be the final blow to his already faltering career. Trish Johnson's assessment, which reflects the sentiments of many in the golfing community, suggests that Woods may no longer be able to compete at the highest level.

While it is unclear what the future holds for Woods, one thing is certain – his impact on the sport of golf will be felt for years to come.

