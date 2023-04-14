Alarming details of Tiger Woods' injuries come to light after Masters 2023 withdrawal

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters shortly after making the cut by a one-under 69.

Everyone assumed it was a leg injury that forced him to leave the tournament midway but the alarming details came out shortly after the tournament.

Fellow PGA Tour golfer Jason Day, during the third and fourth rounds, shared details about the brief chat he had with him and the injury he had.

"I was talking to [Woods] at the end of last year. And then he was saying the reason why he pulled out of the PGA was a screw went through the skin on Saturday or whatever it was. I don't know how bad it is this time."

Day shared that the screws that were under Woods's leg skin, which were implanted after the accident he suffered in 2021, had been hurting him for a long time.

Jason Day also said that it was hard to see Tiger Woods in that condition, especially after him taking a break and coming to play again in the windy conditions.

"It was obviously difficult to watch because he had to come back out and then play through all that yesterday morning, and then he had to take a little bit of a break and come back out and play again."

Tiger Woods announced his withdrawal from the 2023 Masters on his Twitter handle. He thanked his fans for their love and support but did not share the intensity of his condition.

"I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"

During the after-round interview, Tiger Woods shared about the injury he has to his right leg. He emphasized that his leg was not gaining further endurance in his career, he said:

"Not where I would like it. But as I sit here, I'm very lucky to have this leg; it's mine. Yes, it has been altered and there's some hardware in there, but it's still mine. It is tough and will always be tough. The ability and endurance of what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that."

Tiger Woods also shared that this was the reason why he was not able to prepare for the many tournaments he liked. However, he has made peace with that fact.

"That's why I can't prepare and play as many tournaments as I like, but that's my future and that's OK. I'm OK with that."

"He's pretty banged up" - Tiger Woods' caddie revealed the details about his injury before the 2023 Masters

Before the tournament started, Joe LaCava spoke to the New York Post and shared that Woods would not have participated in any other tournament if it was not for the Masters. LaCava also shared that the injury that Woods suffered in a car accident in 2021 had hurt him.

"He's pretty banged up. If it wasn't Augusta, he probably wouldn’t be playing... He still has the power, the swing speed, the shots, and the length to contend. The injury is devastating, but if he could take a cart, he could contend tomorrow."

Joe LaCava emphasized that the injury not only affects Woods physically but also mentally. LaCava felt it could have been Woods' last appearance at the Augusta National Golf Club.

"Obviously, it affected him physically, but I think it got to him mentally because he's grinding to block out the pain. I think that messes with you a little bit upstairs, and that's the first time I saw him trying so hard to block it out mentally."

Tiger Woods withdrew from his 25th appearance at the tournament on April 9, the morning.

