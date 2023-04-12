Masters drew biggest golf audience in 5 years: Report

The 87th edition of the Masters has concluded with Jon Rahm winning his first green jacket. However, the tournament also achieved massive heights after drawing the biggest golf audience in the last five years.
The 2023 Masters saw a whopping 12 million plus viewership on CBS. According to Paramount, this is the most-watched golf telecast in the last five years on any network.
According to reports, the final round of the 2023 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday drew 12.058 million viewers. However, the most-watched final round in the last five years is still the 2018 Masters, which had a 13.045 million viewership.
Paramount was also informed that Sunday's telecast had attracted 16.251 million viewership from the combined third and final round. They also shared that the peak viewership time was from 7.00 p.m. to 7.15 p.m., which had over 15 million viewers. The final round of the 2023 Masters was the most-streamed golf telecast for Paramount+.
2023 Masters: Final Leaderboard and winner details
The competition for the prestigious green jacket at the Augusta National Golf Club concluded on April 9, Sunday. Jon Rahm, who is now the world no. 1 in the OWGR, registered his second major tournament victory and took home his first Masters trophy. Rahm was also awarded a massive $3.24 million paycheck of $18 million purse for winning this year's tournament.
- 1 Jon Rahm
- T2 Phil Mickelson
- T2 Brooks Koepka
- T4 Russell Henley
- T4 Jordan Speith
- T4 Patrick Reed
- T7 Cameron Young
- T7 Viktor Hovland
- 9 Sahith Theegala
- T10 Collin Morikawa
- T10 Xander Schauffele
- T10 Matt Fitzpatrick
- T10 Scottie Scheffler
- T14 Patrick Cantlay
- T14 Gary Woodland
- T16 Hideki Matsuyama
- T16 Sam Bennett
- T16 Shane Lowry
- T16 Sungjae Im
- T16 Joaquin Niemann
- T16 Tom Kim
- T16 Justin Rose
- T23 Chris Kirk
- T23 Keegan Bradley
- T23 Lee Kyoung Hoon
- T26 Scott Stallings
- T26 Ryan Fox
- T26 Tom Finau
- T29 Mackenzie Hughes
- T29 Harold Varner III
- T29 Kim Si Woo
- T29 Sam Burns
- 33 Tommy Fleetwood
- T34 JT Poston
- T34 Talor Gooch
- T34 Cameron Smith
- T34 Zach Johnson
- T34 Tyrell Hatton
- T39 Abraham Ancer
- T39 Adam Scott
- T39 Taylor Moore
- T39 Jason Day
- T43 Harris English
- T43 Max Homa
- T43 Mito Pereira
- T46 Seamus Power
- T46 Sepp Straka
- T48 Thomas Pieters
- T48 Dustin Johnson
- T50 Fred Couples
- T50 Charl Schwartzel
- 52 Bill Horschel
- 53 Keith Mitchell
LIV golfers Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka ended up being the runners-up of the 2023 Masters. The Saudi-backed league's players also gained a number of points in the OWGR.
Current and previous rankings of LIV Golf players
CR denotes Current Ranking and PR denotes Previous Ranking:
- Cameron Smith: CR - 5, PR - 6
- Joaquin Niemann: CR - 24, PR - 25
- Abraham Ancer: CR - 35, PR - 31
- Brooks Koepka: CR - 39, PR - 118
- Thomas Pieters: CR - 43, PR - 44
- Patrick Reed: CR - 45, PR - 70
- Talor Gooch: CR - 56, PR - 58
- Harold Varner III: CR - 59, PR - 60
- Dustin Johnson: CR - 70, PR - 69
- Phil Mickelson: CR - 72, PR - 426
- Jason Kokrak: CR - 93, PR - 87
- Kevin Na: CR - 101, PR - 96
- Louis Oosthuizen: Cr - 127, PR - 120
- Bryson DeChambeau: CR - 162, PR - 155
- Sergio Garcia: CR - 166, PR - 461
- Charl Schwartzel: CR - 196, PR - 214
- Bubba Watson: CR - 227, PR - 222
Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed were amongst the highest gainers in the current OWGR.