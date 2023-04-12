Masters drew biggest golf audience in 5 years: Report

The 87th edition of the Masters has concluded with Jon Rahm winning his first green jacket. However, the tournament also achieved massive heights after drawing the biggest golf audience in the last five years.

The 2023 Masters saw a whopping 12 million plus viewership on CBS. According to Paramount, this is the most-watched golf telecast in the last five years on any network.

According to reports, the final round of the 2023 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday drew 12.058 million viewers. However, the most-watched final round in the last five years is still the 2018 Masters, which had a 13.045 million viewership.

Paramount was also informed that Sunday's telecast had attracted 16.251 million viewership from the combined third and final round. They also shared that the peak viewership time was from 7.00 p.m. to 7.15 p.m., which had over 15 million viewers. The final round of the 2023 Masters was the most-streamed golf telecast for Paramount+.

2023 Masters: Final Leaderboard and winner details

The competition for the prestigious green jacket at the Augusta National Golf Club concluded on April 9, Sunday. Jon Rahm, who is now the world no. 1 in the OWGR, registered his second major tournament victory and took home his first Masters trophy. Rahm was also awarded a massive $3.24 million paycheck of $18 million purse for winning this year's tournament.

1 Jon Rahm

T2 Phil Mickelson

T2 Brooks Koepka

T4 Russell Henley

T4 Jordan Speith

T4 Patrick Reed

T7 Cameron Young

T7 Viktor Hovland

9 Sahith Theegala

T10 Collin Morikawa

T10 Xander Schauffele

T10 Matt Fitzpatrick

T10 Scottie Scheffler

T14 Patrick Cantlay

T14 Gary Woodland

T16 Hideki Matsuyama

T16 Sam Bennett

T16 Shane Lowry

T16 Sungjae Im

T16 Joaquin Niemann

T16 Tom Kim

T16 Justin Rose

T23 Chris Kirk

T23 Keegan Bradley

T23 Lee Kyoung Hoon

T26 Scott Stallings

T26 Ryan Fox

T26 Tom Finau

T29 Mackenzie Hughes

T29 Harold Varner III

T29 Kim Si Woo

T29 Sam Burns

33 Tommy Fleetwood

T34 JT Poston

T34 Talor Gooch

T34 Cameron Smith

T34 Zach Johnson

T34 Tyrell Hatton

T39 Abraham Ancer

T39 Adam Scott

T39 Taylor Moore

T39 Jason Day

T43 Harris English

T43 Max Homa

T43 Mito Pereira

T46 Seamus Power

T46 Sepp Straka

T48 Thomas Pieters

T48 Dustin Johnson

T50 Fred Couples

T50 Charl Schwartzel

52 Bill Horschel

53 Keith Mitchell

LIV golfers Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka ended up being the runners-up of the 2023 Masters. The Saudi-backed league's players also gained a number of points in the OWGR.

Current and previous rankings of LIV Golf players

CR denotes Current Ranking and PR denotes Previous Ranking:

Cameron Smith: CR - 5, PR - 6

Joaquin Niemann: CR - 24, PR - 25

Abraham Ancer: CR - 35, PR - 31

Brooks Koepka: CR - 39, PR - 118

Thomas Pieters: CR - 43, PR - 44

Patrick Reed: CR - 45, PR - 70

Talor Gooch: CR - 56, PR - 58

Harold Varner III: CR - 59, PR - 60

Dustin Johnson: CR - 70, PR - 69

Phil Mickelson: CR - 72, PR - 426

Jason Kokrak: CR - 93, PR - 87

Kevin Na: CR - 101, PR - 96

Louis Oosthuizen: Cr - 127, PR - 120

Bryson DeChambeau: CR - 162, PR - 155

Sergio Garcia: CR - 166, PR - 461

Charl Schwartzel: CR - 196, PR - 214

Bubba Watson: CR - 227, PR - 222

Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed were amongst the highest gainers in the current OWGR.

