Why did Tiger Woods withdraw from Masters 2023? Reason behind WD explored

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the 2023 Masters after struggling with his right foot throughout the tournament. This has come as a disappointment for fans who would have wanted their favorite golfer to play on the final day as well.

The Masters tournament's official Twitter handle announced on Twitter that the five-time champion has withdrawn from the event.

"Due to injury, @TigerWoods has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament after completing seven holes of his third round."

The Masters @TheMasters Due to injury, @TigerWoods has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament after completing seven holes of his third round. #themasters Due to injury, @TigerWoods has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament after completing seven holes of his third round. #themasters

Tiger Woods had 11 holes remaining to complete the third round before play was suspended on Saturday due to persistent rain.

The 15-time major champion suffered a severe car crash in February 2021 that kept him off the golf course for a long time. He played three majors last year and earlier this year made a return to the non-major PGA event at the Genesis Invitational, where he finished T-46.

Fans could see Woods' struggles at Augusta National as he was seen limping while walking through the Augusta course. The rain didn't help the golfer's struggles either as the hilly course combined with winds and a water-logged course made things harder for Tiger.

In his post-round interview on Thursday, Woods admitted going through "constant" pain while playing. He stated that it was his right leg that was bothering him.

Fans react as Tiger Woods withdraws from the 2023 Masters

The news of Tiger Woods withdrawal from the 2023 Masters left fans disappointed. However, few fans believed that the ace golfer had nothing to prove and he should rest.

Here's a look at a few of the reactions:

"The King of golf has nothing to prove anymore this week. Rest up and get better soon."

Josh Pavitt @pavitt_josh @TheMasters @TigerWoods The King of golf has nothing to prove anymore this week. Rest up and get better soon. @TheMasters @TigerWoods The King of golf has nothing to prove anymore this week. Rest up and get better soon.

"Sad but not surprising."

"Give him 2 years he makes a run."

"Understandable - weather probably could not be worse for Tiger's leg...Remarkable that he made the cut."

Jeff Criswell @JCriswell4Him @TheMasters @TigerWoods Understandable - weather probably could not be worse for Tiger's leg...Remarkable that he made the cut. @TheMasters @TigerWoods Understandable - weather probably could not be worse for Tiger's leg...Remarkable that he made the cut.

"He’s not looked comfortable the entire tournament, but soldiered on & even made the cut. What a guy 🍻 🐅 GOAT"

Free Tech @Free__Tech @TheMasters

GOAT @TigerWoods He’s not looked comfortable the entire tournament, but soldiered on & even made the cut. What a guyGOAT @TheMasters @TigerWoods He’s not looked comfortable the entire tournament, but soldiered on & even made the cut. What a guy 🍻🐅 GOAT

"Damn. Sorry to hear Tiger. Wishing you all the best. 🐅🐅"

"Trees falling among the faithful @TheMasters fans, McIlroy & JT not making the cut, Tiger now WD before finishing Rd3, @livgolf_league pro Brooks Koepka leading by 4 shots after 6 holes of Rd3. Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley just ordered himself a refill of Xanax 🤷‍♂️."

Frank Scaramella @21FrankS @TheMasters

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley just ordered himself a refill of Xanax 🤷‍♂️. @TigerWoods Trees falling among the faithful @TheMasters fans, McIlroy & JT not making the cut, Tiger now WD before finishing Rd3, @livgolf_league pro Brooks Koepka leading by 4 shots after 6 holes of Rd3.Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley just ordered himself a refill of Xanax 🤷‍♂️. @TheMasters @TigerWoods Trees falling among the faithful @TheMasters fans, McIlroy & JT not making the cut, Tiger now WD before finishing Rd3, @livgolf_league pro Brooks Koepka leading by 4 shots after 6 holes of Rd3.Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley just ordered himself a refill of Xanax 🤷‍♂️. https://t.co/VaJWEd9l4g

"Thank you @TigerWoods for your courageous display of determination despite incredible and clearly painful adversity. We will miss watching you today. 🐐❤️"

On Saturday, Tiger Woods joined Gary Player and Fred Couples for the longest streak of making a cut at The Masters with a record 23rd cut this year.

Poll : 0 votes