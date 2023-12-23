How was Jon Rahm’s year in golf? Exploring the Masters champion’s wins, earnings and more from 2023

Jon Rahm has arguably had the best year of his professional career in 2023. He won four tournaments and was also part of the winning Ryder Cup team.

Having started the year with a resounding victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Rahm impressed fans every time he teed it up in 2023. He won back-to-back PGA Tour events in January. After winning $2.7 million in prize money from the Tournament of Champions, he clinched the trophy at The American Express.

Rahm finished third at the WM Phoenix Open after finishing tied for seventh at the Farmers Insurance Open. Two months after winning the Genesis Invitational Open, he claimed his second career major at the Masters. Rahm had four top-10 finishes in the PGA Tour and only missed the cut at the Travelers Championship.

Spotrac reports that Jon Rahm made $21 million in 2023, with $16 million coming from official competitions and $112 from unofficial ones.

Notably, Rahm surprised the golf world earlier this month with his abrupt departure to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, following a successful stint in the PGA Tour in 2023.

According to The Telegraph, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund made the Spanish golfer an offer of more than $500 million in contracts to join LIV. With the agreement, Rahm surpassed Al-Nassr Star captain Cristiano Ronaldo to become the highest-paid athlete in the world.

Here are the results and earnings of Jon Rahm in 2023:

PGA Tour

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Result:1

Score: 64-71-67-63

Prize money: $2,700,000.00

The American Express

Result: 1

Score: 64-64-65-68

Prize money: $1,440,000.00

Farmers Insurance Open

Result: T7

Score: 73-67-66-74

Prize money: $282,750.00

WM Phoenix Open

Result: 3

Score: 68-66-68-68

Prize money: $1,380,000.00

The Genesis Invitational

Result: 1

Score: 65-68-65-69

Prize money: $3,600,000.00

Arnold Palmer Invitational, presented by Mastercard

Result: T39

Score: 65-76-76-72

Prize money: $70,028.57

THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: W/D

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Result: T31

Prize money: $113,761.91

Masters Tournament

Result: 1

Score: 65-69-73-69

Prize money: $3,240,000.00

RBC Heritage

Result: T15

Score: 72-64-69-68

Prize money: $335,000.00

Mexico Open at Vidanta

Result: 2

Score: 67-68-61-67

Prize money: $839,300.00

PGA Championship

Result: T50

Score: 76-68-72-71

Prize money: $37,625.00

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Result: T16

Score: 70-70-74-74

Prize money: $275,500.00

U.S. Open

Result: T10

Score: 69-73-70-65

Prize money: $435,018.00

Travelers Championship

Result: CUT

Score: 67-71

The Open Championship

Result: T2

Score: 74-70-63-70

Prize money: $1,084,625.00

FedEx St. Jude Championship

Result: T37

Score: 73-67-67-68

Prize money: $88,000.00

BMW Championship

Result: T31

Score: 68-74-71-67

Prize money: $139,000.00

TOUR Championship

Result: T18

Score: 69-65-71-74

Prize money: $670,000

DP World Tour

BMW PGA Championship

Venue: Wentworth Golf Club

Result: 4

Score: 71-67-66-68

Acciona Open de España pres. by Madrid

Venue: Club de Campo Villa de Madrid

Result: T9

Score: 67-72-67-64

DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

Venue: Jumeirah Golf Estates (Earth Course)

Result: T5

Score: 72-66-67-66

When will Jon Rahm play next?

Jon Rahn is set to compete in the LIV Golf in 2024. The World No.3 will return to the golf course in February to participate in the season-opening event of LIV in Mexico.

The Saudi circuit's third season starts on Feb. 2 with the Mayakoba event. The tournament will take place from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4 at the El Camaleon Golf Course.