Will Jon Rahm become the world's highest-paid golfer if his $566,000,000 LIV Golf deal is confirmed?

Jon Rahm has announced his move to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf, confirming the news in a recent Instagram post.

According to The Telegraph, Rahm has joined the controversial circuit for a staggering amount worth around $566.4 million (£450 million). Multiple outlets have claimed that he has signed over half a million-dollar deal with LIV Golf, and if the reports hold validity, Rahm will not only become the highest-paid golfer in the world, but also the highest-paid athlete in the world.

According to Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid athlete in the world, followed by Lionel Messi. The list also includes the names of two other LIV golfers, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.

Here is the list of the highest-paid athletes in the world, as per Forbes:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: $136 million

2. Lionel Messi: $130 million

3. Kylian Mbappe: $120 million

4. LeBron James: $119.5 million

5. Canelo Alvarez: $110 million

6. Dustin Johnson: $107 million

7. Phil Mickelson: $106 million

8. Stephen Curry: $100.4 million

9. Rodger Federer: $95.1 million

10. Kevin Durang: $89.1 million

Jon Rahm's name is not included in the list because the details of his contract with LIV have not been released yet.

"I've never really played the game of golf for monetary reasons" - Jon Rahm when he turned down LIV Golf deal last year

Jon Rahm was offered a lucrative deal from LIV Golf last year when dozens of golfers accepted the contract and switched paths. However, the Spaniard declined the offer, stating that his lifestyle would 'not be changed' if he received a $400 million contract from LIV.

Rahm acknowledged that he had a successful career and earned enough to enjoy a happy retirement. The current World No. 3 admitted that he never played golf for monetary reasons but because he enjoyed playing it and wanted to compete against the top-ranked golfers in the world.

Jon Rahm had said then (via The Sun):

"Money is great, but when [wife] Kelley and I… this first thing happened, we started talking about it, and we're like, will our lifestyle change if I got $400 million [£317m]? No, it will not change one bit.

"Truth be told, I could retire right now with what I've made and live a very happy life and not play golf again. So I've never really played the game of golf for monetary reasons. I play for the love of the game, and I want to play against the best in the world," he added.

However, Rahm switched to the series in 2023 for the reported figure, which will make him the highest-paid athlete in the world. According to the Telegraph, the 2023 Masters winner will receive $302 million from his reported $566.4 million deal at the time of signing the contract, while the rest will be paid in bonuses.

Besides this, Rahm will also receive prize money for each of the individual events he will play on the Saudi circuit. The prize money for LIV Golf events in 2023 was around $25 million, with the winner receiving around $4 million.