“Lifetime ban please” – Fans react to Jon Rahm’s comment on wanting to keep his status on the PGA Tour after LIV Golf move

Fans on social media reacted to 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm moving to LIV Golf after signing a reported $566.4 million deal but still wanting to keep his PGA Tour and DP World Tour status. The Spanish golfer confirmed his move to LIV Golf by sharing a picture with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman on his Instagram. However, according to Australian Golf Digest, the current world No. 3 wants to keep his Tours membership even after joining LIV.

Noticeably, the PGA Tour has decided to ban any player on its circuit who joins LIV Golf, while the DP World Tour imposes fines on LIV players for every conflicting tournament they play.

Rahm recently said that LIV allows him to compete on both tours, and he expressed his interest in competing in the Spanish Open (a DP World Tour event) and also in other PGA Tour events.

NUCLR Golf shared the news on its X account with a caption saying:

"Jon Rahm says he wants to keep his status on the PGA TOUR: “I can say that I do want to maintain my PGA Tour and DP World status. I will not give that up and hopefully with the freedom that LIV Golf gives me I can play in both of those tours as well. I’ve expressed how important the Spanish Open is to me in the past, and if we ever reached that point [to play in] certain PGA tour events, I still want to go and play as long as my schedule allows. So if possible, we’ll see what we can make happen.” (Via @GolfDigestAU)."

However, golf fans were heartbroken by Rahm's decision and jumped to the comments section of the post to say he should be banned from competing on the Tours for a lifetime. One user commented:

"Lifetime ban please"

Another jotted that next Rahm would complain about why LIV golfers are not getting ranking points.

"And next he will be surprised he doesn't get OWGR points. For liv games," they commented.

Fans also mentioned that Rahm will miss competition on LIV Golf because the series has no cut event and a limited field of just 48 players who compete in a 54-hole format.

"He’s going to hate the lack of competition."

Here are more fan reactions:

"I am going to miss competing against him"- Rory McIlroy on Jon Rahm joining LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy, who has vociferously chastised players who joined LIV in the last two years, commented on Jon Rahm's move to the controversial series. The Northern Irish golfer said he would miss playing against the 29-year-old.

McIlroy also appreciated Rahm's incredible golfing skills and asked people to respect his decision. In an interview with Sky Sports, McIlroy said:

"I am going to miss competing against him [Jon Rahm] week-in-week-out. He is such a good player, he has so much talent. He is so tenacious and a great teammate at the Ryder Cup. I have nothing but good things to say about Jon. I respect the hell out of him as a golfer."

"He seems like he wants to live his life the right way. He wants to be a good dad, a good husband. You can't judge someone for making a decision that is the best thing for them," McIlroy added.

Jon Rahm had a resounding PGA Tour season in 2023, winning four tournaments and also the prestigious green jacket in April.

Rahm played for the European team at the 2023 Ryder Cup with Rory McIlroy and contributed to the victory of his team.