How did Jordan Spieth perform in Round 1 of The Open Championship 2025?

Jordan Spieth has been winless in professional golf since 2022. Furthermore, the last Major championship Spieth won was The Open Championship in 2017. Yesterday, Spieth teed off at the Royal Portrush with hopes of winning The Open for a second time in his professional golf career.
However, Spieth's start at the tournament doesn't look very promising. After Round 1 at the 2025 Open Championship, the American golfer finds himself tied for 72nd position on the leaderboard. In Round 1 of this prestigious competition, Spieth scored four bogeys and two birdies.
The four bogeys Jordan Spieth scored all came in the front nine - par-4 hole 1, par-5 hole 2, par-3 hole 6, and par-4 hole 8. However, the back nine, on the other hand, was kind enough to Spieth as the golfer managed to score two birdies and even par on the other holes.
Jordan Spieth scored the birdies in question on the par-4 hole 15 and the par-4 hole 18. It will be interesting to see if Spieth can better his prospects in Round 2 and make the cut at the Royal Portrush.
What time will Jordan Spieth tee off in Round 2 of The Open 2025?
In Round 2 of The Open Championship, Jordan Spieth will tee off at 04:58 AM EST. He will be paired with Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland. Here is a detailed look at the tee-off times for Round 2:
- 01:35 am: Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman
- 01:46 am: Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)
- 01:57 am: Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown
- 02:08 am: Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)
- 02:19 am: Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia
- 02:30 am: Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace
- 02:41 am: Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino
- 02:52 am: Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)
- 03:03 am: Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry
- 03:14 am: Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo
- 03:25 am: Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger
- 03:36 am: Rasmus Højgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque
- 03:47 am: Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall
- 04:03 am: Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner
- 04:14 am: J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz
- 04:25 am: Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquín Niemann
- 04:36 am: Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee
- 04:47 am: Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose
- 04:58 am: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland
- 05:09 am: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
- 05:20 am: Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau
- 05:31 am: Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim
- 05:42 am: Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)
- 05:53 am: Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)
- 06:04 am: Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes
- 06:15 am: Young-han Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell
- 06:26 am: Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Højgaard, Tom McKibbin
- 06:47 am: Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi
- 06:58 am: Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)
- 06:09 am: Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 07:20 am: Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake
- 07:31 am: Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard
- 07:42 am: Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson
- 07:53 am: Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert
- 08:04 am: Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu
- 08:15 am: Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood
- 08:26 am: Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes
- 08:37 am: Thorbjørn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)
- 08:48 am: Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg
- 09:04 am: Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier
- 09:15 am: Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)
- 09:26 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 09:37 am: Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia
- 09:48 am: Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka
- 09:59 am: Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm
- 10:10 am: Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
- 10:21 am: Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge
- 10:32 am: Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed
- 10:43 am: Matthias Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)
- 10:54 am: Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen
- 11:05 am: Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg
- 11:16 am: Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng