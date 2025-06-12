How did Lexi Thompson perform in Round 1 of the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic?

Lexi Thompson got off to a great start at the ongoing Meijer LPGA Classic at the Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan.

Thompson made her sixth appearance of the season this week and is looking to revive her game after missing the cut at the U.S Women's Open at Erin Hills. Last year, she settled for the joint runner-up position with Grace Kim after an intriguing three-person playoff, where Lilia Vu emerged victorious.

Lexi Thompson at the 2024 LPGA Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give - Source: Getty

For the first round this week, Lexi Thompson was paired alongside Hannah Green and Jin Young Ko. The 30-year-old golfer showcased impressive golf skills to tie for seventh place at the end of round one.

While Thompson started off steady, with even-par scores on the first four holes, she managed to card a couple of birdies before she headed to the front-nine. After she got her bearings with a few even-par scores, she shot two consecutive birdies to climb up the leaderboard. However, Thompson faltered on Hole 7 and ended up shooting a bogey. She recovered immediately with a birdie before closing her first round with a brilliant four-under par 68.

Here is a hole-by-hole recap of Lexi Thompson's performance round one of the Meijer LPGA Classic:

Back-Nine

Hole 10: Par 5 - Even-par 5

Hole 11: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 12: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 13: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 14: Par 5 - Birdie 4 (-1)

Hole 15: Par 3 - Even-par 3

Hole 16: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 17: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 18: Par 5 - Birdie 4 (-1)

Total - 34

Front-Nine

Hole 1: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 2: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 3: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 4: Par 5 - Birdie 4 (-1)

Hole 5: Par 3 - Birdie 2 (-1)

Hole 6: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Hole 7: Par 3 - Bogey 4 (+1)

Hole 8: Par 5 - Birdie 4 (-1)

Hole 9: Par 4 - Even-par 4

Total - 34

Has Lexi Thompson won a title so far this season?

The semi-retired golfer has teed up at five tournaments prior to the ongoing Michigan tournament but is yet to claim a win. Thompson has failed to make the cut at the U.S Women's Open and the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Lexi Thompson at the U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Source: Getty

At the first LPGA Major, the Chevron Championship, she finished in a tie for 14th. Her lowest finish of the season was at the Ford Championship, where the 11-time LPGA winner ended up at T38.

Lexi Thompson kicked off her season at the Founders Cup, with a T13 finish, which remains her best finish so far this year.

