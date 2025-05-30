How did Lexi Thompson perform in Round 2 of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open?

Semi-retired Lexi Thompson is currently playing at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. This is Thompson's first appearance of the month as she last played at The Chevron Championship which took place in April. As of this writing, Thompson completed playing the second round at the U.S. Women's Open.

After the second round, Thompson is currently placed at T79, while many other golfers are yet to complete play. However, it must be noted that Round 2 was difficult for Thompson in comparison to Round 1 because she suffered through many roadblocks which has taken her overall score to 3-over par.

In the beginning of Round 2, Lexi Thompson performed well and even scored a birdie on the par 4 hole 5. She managed to make par on all the other holes on the front nine. However, it was the back nine where the 30-year-old professional golfer faced the most difficulties.

While she scored her first bogey on the par-4 hole 11, Thompson followed it by scoring three consecutive birdies on hole 13, hole 14, and hole 15. It was only on the 18th and final hole that Thompson saw some light as she made a birdie and closed Round 2.

