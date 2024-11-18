How did the LIV Golfers finish at the DP World Tour Championship? Final scores explored

Four LIV golfers had qualified for the recently completed 2024 DP World Tour Championship after securing their spots in the top 50 of the Race to Dubai standings. However, only three of them competed in the tournament.

Jon Rahm, who won the 2024 LIV Golf Individual Championship, opted not to play in the event despite being eligible. Meanwhile, Tyrrell Hatton, Adrian Meronk, and Joaquin Niemann recorded some decent finishes.

Hatton was pretty impressive with his game and recorded the best finish among the three. He settled in solo sixth place while Niemann tied for seventh and Meronk finished in T30.

Below are the details of the LIV golfers’ performances at the DP World Tour Championship:

A look into LIV golfers' performances at the DP World Tour Championship 2024

#1. Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton started pretty well at the European Tour event with an opening round of 5-under 67. He shot seven birdies and two bogeys in the round, followed by the second round of 3-under 69 with four birdies and a bogey.

However, after a decent start, the next two rounds were tough for the Englishman. He shot 71 in the third and fourth rounds, and with a total of 10-under secured the solo sixth place.

With that, Hatton settled in fourth place in the season-ending Race to Dubai standings. He has been impressive on the DP World Tour this season. He won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and then finished second at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

#2. Joaquin Niemann

Coming from his excellent season on the LIV Golf, where he finished second in the standings, Joaquin Niemann had some decent finishes on the DP World Tour events as well and earned the spot in the season-ending tournament. At the DP World Tour Championship, he started with a round of 70 with four birdies and two bogeys but then played a round of 5-under 67 in the second round, which gave him a strong foothold in the event.

Niemann had a decent performance in the third round and shot 3-under 69 with five birdies and two bogeys, but then struggled in the final round and finally finished in a tie for seventh place with Jesper Svensson and Keita Nakajima.

Niemann wrapped up the DP World Tour season finishing 25th in the Race to Dubai standings. This season on the European Tour, the Chilean golfer won the ISPS Handa Australian Open and tied for fourth in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

#3. Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk is another LIV Golf player at the DP World Tour Championship, but he struggled with his game in the 50-player field. He started with a round of 70 on the first day. He shot two birdies, two bogeys, and an eagle in the first round, but then had some rough times on the greens in the next two rounds. The Polish golfer shot two back-to-back rounds of 1-over 73 and then, 1-under 71 in the final round and finished in T30.

After the DP World Tour Championship, Meronk finished in 42nd place in the Race to Dubai standings, while on the LIV Golf, he finished in 17th place in the season-ending standings.

Some of Meronk's good finishes on the DP World Tour this season are eighth at the ISPS Handa Australian Open, 10th finish at the Dubai Invitational, and second at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

