How did LIV Golfers vying for spots in The Open Championship do in round 1 of the international series?

Patrick Reed stormed to the top of the International Series Macau leaderboard in Round 1, positioning himself perfectly for one of the sought-after berths in the Open Championship. The 2018 Masters winner blitzed to a bogey-free 7-under 63 with a clean scorecard at Macau Golf and Country Club, flush with seven birdies.

“These greens got kind of really fast, and with some of those pin locations, you had to put the ball in the right spot,” Reed said after his round to the press at official LIV Golf. “I was able to do a nice job on that. Hit a couple close and, you know, kind of had a stress-free 7-under par today.”

Peter Uihlein of LIV Golf also put himself in the mix, shooting a 6-under 64 to lie one shot behind Reed in second. His round featured an eagle at the 18th hole when he stuck a 6-iron from more than 200 yards to tap-in range.

“I just kind of feel relaxed out here, enjoying the experience, and see where that leads,”

Uihlein said in an interview after recovering from a hand strain he had been treating. Uihlein is tied with Kalie Samooja.

Sergio Garcia, coming off a win at LIV Golf Hong Kong, shot a 5-under 65 and was tied for fifth with Sebastian Munoz.

Reed, Uihlein, Garcia, Samooja, and Munoz are also in a good position for the three spots in contention in The Open Championship. John Catlin, a LIV Golf reserve player, got off to a rough start, carding a 2-over 72 despite rallying late. Another reserve, Ollie Schniederjans, had to withdraw after straining a muscle.

There is still plenty to play for as three rounds remain in the fight for Royal Portrush qualification. Reed has led for now, but plenty of LIV stars are in the mix.

The road to The Open: Challenges and changing pathways for LIV golfers

With three spots at The Open Championship available at the International Series Macau, LIV Golfers are fighting tooth and nail to seal their places at Royal Portrush. But their path to qualification has not been smooth.

One of the bigger obstacles for LIV players has been the lack of Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points available to them, severely limiting their ability to qualify for majors the old-fashioned way. Events such as the International Series Macau are key for players like Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, and Peter Uihlein, who have from no exemptions into The Open at this stage.

Despite this challenge, the major championships are starting to adapt. The R&A and USGA recently announced new exemptions under which the top LIV golfers will gain automatic qualification into The Open and the U.S. Open depending on their season finishes. LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil acknowledged this shift in an official press release, stating,

“The Open Championship is one of the most prestigious events in all of sports. The acknowledgment that competitors from the LIV Golf League and The International Series will have the opportunity to play in golf’s original major is a testament to the strength of fields.”

However, important questions remain about whether LIV’s 54-hole, no-cut format lessens the competitive bar while measuring up to traditional tours. And while players such as Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have fared well at recent majors, many of those with a stake in golf’s future feel that increasing qualification access for LIV stars will be important when it comes to ensuring the best players compete in golf’s biggest arena.

