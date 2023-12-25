Golf
  How was Lydia Ko's year in golf? Exploring the LPGA star's results, earnings and more from 2023

How was Lydia Ko’s year in golf? Exploring the LPGA star's results, earnings and more from 2023

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Dec 25, 2023 12:24 GMT
Grant Thornton Invitational - Final Round
Lydia Ko (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Lydia Ko started the 2023 year with a T6 position finish at the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand Championship. She played four rounds of 68-68-67-69 to settle for a score under 16 and settled for a tie in sixth position.

Ko had a satisfying season in 2023 playing on the LPGA Tour. Although she did not win any individual tournaments, the Kiwi golfer won a mixed tournament while playing with PGA Tour golfer Jason Day. Day and Ko played three rounds of 58, 66, and 66 to take home $1 million in prize money.

Lydia Ko had two top 10 finishes this year and one top 20 finish. However, she also missed the cut in four tournaments in 2023.

Lydia Ko earned around $850,000 in 2023 including earning $500,000 after winning the Grant Thornton Invitational.

Lydia Ko's results and earnings in 2023

Here are the results and earnings of all the tournaments Lydia Ko played in 2023:

Grant Thornton Invitational

  • Score: 58, 66, 66
  • Result: Winner
  • Prize money: $1,000,000

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican

  • Score: 67 (-3), 69 (-1), 67 (-3), 70 (E)
  • Result: T31
  • Prize money: $23,205

Maybank Championship

  • Score: 68 (-4), 71 (-1), 65 (-7), 70 (-2)
  • Result: T11
  • Prize money: $54,591

BMW Ladies Championship

  • Score: 67 (-5), 69 (-3), 69 (-3), 69 (-3)
  • Result: 3
  • Prize money: $147,030

Buick LPGA Shanghai

  • Score: 74 (+2), 69 (-3), 73 (+1), 70 (-2)
  • Result: T50
  • Prize money: $7,063

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G

  • Score: 65 (-6), 72 (+1), 70 (-1)
  • Result: T48
  • Prize money: $7,291

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G

  • Score: 68 (-4), 73 (+1), 72 (E), 72 (E)
  • Result: T41
  • Prize money: $8,681

Portland Classic

  • Score: 72 (E), 72 (E)
  • Result: CUT

CPKC Women's Open

  • Score: 72 (E), 74 (+2), 82 (+10), 73 (+1)
  • Result: 71
  • Prize money: $5,019

AIG Women's Open

  • Score: 74 (+2), 74 (+2)
  • Result: CUT

The Amundi Evian Championship

  • Score: 66 (-5), 76 (+5), 71 (E), 77 (+6)
  • Result: T61
  • Prize money: $14,758

Dana Open

  • Score: 67 (-4), 68 (-3), 72 (+1), 78 (+7)
  • Result: T65
  • Prize money: $3,909

U.S. Women's Open

  • Score: 76 (+4), 71 (-1), 74 (+2), 75 (+3)
  • Result: T33
  • Prize money: $50,093

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

  • Score: 74 (+3), 73 (+2), 72 (+1), 71 (E)
  • Result: T57
  • Prize money: $25,395

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

  • Score: 72 (E), 72 (E)
  • Result: CUT

Mizuho Americas Open

  • Score: 69 (-3), 69 (-3), 77 (+5), 73 (+1)
  • Result: T33
  • Prize money: $17,651

Cognizant Founders Cup

  • Score: 72 (E), 71 (-1), 71 (-1), 77 (+5)
  • Result: T42
  • Prize money: $12,498

The Chevron Championship

  • Score: 71 (-1), 76 (+4)
  • Result: CUT

DIO Implant LA Open

  • Score: 73 (+2), 69 (-2), 70 (-1), 69 (-2)
  • Result: T34
  • Prize money: $10,975

HSBC Women's World Championship

  • Score: 70 (-2), 69 (-3), 70 (-2), 74 (+2)
  • Result: T31
  • Prize money: $13,718

Honda LPGA Thailand

  • Score: 68 (-4), 68 (-4), 67 (-5), 69 (-3)
  • Result: T6
  • Prize money: $47,079

