How was Lydia Ko’s year in golf? Exploring the LPGA star's results, earnings and more from 2023

Lydia Ko started the 2023 year with a T6 position finish at the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand Championship. She played four rounds of 68-68-67-69 to settle for a score under 16 and settled for a tie in sixth position.
Ko had a satisfying season in 2023 playing on the LPGA Tour. Although she did not win any individual tournaments, the Kiwi golfer won a mixed tournament while playing with PGA Tour golfer Jason Day. Day and Ko played three rounds of 58, 66, and 66 to take home $1 million in prize money.
Lydia Ko had two top 10 finishes this year and one top 20 finish. However, she also missed the cut in four tournaments in 2023.
Lydia Ko earned around $850,000 in 2023 including earning $500,000 after winning the Grant Thornton Invitational.
Lydia Ko's results and earnings in 2023
Here are the results and earnings of all the tournaments Lydia Ko played in 2023:
Grant Thornton Invitational
- Score: 58, 66, 66
- Result: Winner
- Prize money: $1,000,000
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
- Score: 67 (-3), 69 (-1), 67 (-3), 70 (E)
- Result: T31
- Prize money: $23,205
Maybank Championship
- Score: 68 (-4), 71 (-1), 65 (-7), 70 (-2)
- Result: T11
- Prize money: $54,591
BMW Ladies Championship
- Score: 67 (-5), 69 (-3), 69 (-3), 69 (-3)
- Result: 3
- Prize money: $147,030
Buick LPGA Shanghai
- Score: 74 (+2), 69 (-3), 73 (+1), 70 (-2)
- Result: T50
- Prize money: $7,063
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
- Score: 65 (-6), 72 (+1), 70 (-1)
- Result: T48
- Prize money: $7,291
Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G
- Score: 68 (-4), 73 (+1), 72 (E), 72 (E)
- Result: T41
- Prize money: $8,681
Portland Classic
- Score: 72 (E), 72 (E)
- Result: CUT
CPKC Women's Open
- Score: 72 (E), 74 (+2), 82 (+10), 73 (+1)
- Result: 71
- Prize money: $5,019
AIG Women's Open
- Score: 74 (+2), 74 (+2)
- Result: CUT
The Amundi Evian Championship
- Score: 66 (-5), 76 (+5), 71 (E), 77 (+6)
- Result: T61
- Prize money: $14,758
Dana Open
- Score: 67 (-4), 68 (-3), 72 (+1), 78 (+7)
- Result: T65
- Prize money: $3,909
U.S. Women's Open
- Score: 76 (+4), 71 (-1), 74 (+2), 75 (+3)
- Result: T33
- Prize money: $50,093
KPMG Women's PGA Championship
- Score: 74 (+3), 73 (+2), 72 (+1), 71 (E)
- Result: T57
- Prize money: $25,395
Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
- Score: 72 (E), 72 (E)
- Result: CUT
Mizuho Americas Open
- Score: 69 (-3), 69 (-3), 77 (+5), 73 (+1)
- Result: T33
- Prize money: $17,651
Cognizant Founders Cup
- Score: 72 (E), 71 (-1), 71 (-1), 77 (+5)
- Result: T42
- Prize money: $12,498
The Chevron Championship
- Score: 71 (-1), 76 (+4)
- Result: CUT
DIO Implant LA Open
- Score: 73 (+2), 69 (-2), 70 (-1), 69 (-2)
- Result: T34
- Prize money: $10,975
HSBC Women's World Championship
- Score: 70 (-2), 69 (-3), 70 (-2), 74 (+2)
- Result: T31
- Prize money: $13,718
Honda LPGA Thailand
- Score: 68 (-4), 68 (-4), 67 (-5), 69 (-3)
- Result: T6
- Prize money: $47,079