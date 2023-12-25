How was Lydia Ko’s year in golf? Exploring the LPGA star's results, earnings and more from 2023

Lydia Ko started the 2023 year with a T6 position finish at the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand Championship. She played four rounds of 68-68-67-69 to settle for a score under 16 and settled for a tie in sixth position.

Ko had a satisfying season in 2023 playing on the LPGA Tour. Although she did not win any individual tournaments, the Kiwi golfer won a mixed tournament while playing with PGA Tour golfer Jason Day. Day and Ko played three rounds of 58, 66, and 66 to take home $1 million in prize money.

Lydia Ko had two top 10 finishes this year and one top 20 finish. However, she also missed the cut in four tournaments in 2023.

Lydia Ko earned around $850,000 in 2023 including earning $500,000 after winning the Grant Thornton Invitational.

Lydia Ko's results and earnings in 2023

Here are the results and earnings of all the tournaments Lydia Ko played in 2023:

Grant Thornton Invitational

Score: 58, 66, 66

Result: Winner

Prize money: $1,000,000

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican

Score: 67 (-3), 69 (-1), 67 (-3), 70 (E)

Result: T31

Prize money: $23,205

Maybank Championship

Score: 68 (-4), 71 (-1), 65 (-7), 70 (-2)

Result: T11

Prize money: $54,591

BMW Ladies Championship

Score: 67 (-5), 69 (-3), 69 (-3), 69 (-3)

Result: 3

Prize money: $147,030

Buick LPGA Shanghai

Score: 74 (+2), 69 (-3), 73 (+1), 70 (-2)

Result: T50

Prize money: $7,063

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G

Score: 65 (-6), 72 (+1), 70 (-1)

Result: T48

Prize money: $7,291

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G

Score: 68 (-4), 73 (+1), 72 (E), 72 (E)

Result: T41

Prize money: $8,681

Portland Classic

Score: 72 (E), 72 (E)

Result: CUT

CPKC Women's Open

Score: 72 (E), 74 (+2), 82 (+10), 73 (+1)

Result: 71

Prize money: $5,019

AIG Women's Open

Score: 74 (+2), 74 (+2)

Result: CUT

The Amundi Evian Championship

Score: 66 (-5), 76 (+5), 71 (E), 77 (+6)

Result: T61

Prize money: $14,758

Dana Open

Score: 67 (-4), 68 (-3), 72 (+1), 78 (+7)

Result: T65

Prize money: $3,909

U.S. Women's Open

Score: 76 (+4), 71 (-1), 74 (+2), 75 (+3)

Result: T33

Prize money: $50,093

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Score: 74 (+3), 73 (+2), 72 (+1), 71 (E)

Result: T57

Prize money: $25,395

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

Score: 72 (E), 72 (E)

Result: CUT

Mizuho Americas Open

Score: 69 (-3), 69 (-3), 77 (+5), 73 (+1)

Result: T33

Prize money: $17,651

Cognizant Founders Cup

Score: 72 (E), 71 (-1), 71 (-1), 77 (+5)

Result: T42

Prize money: $12,498

The Chevron Championship

Score: 71 (-1), 76 (+4)

Result: CUT

DIO Implant LA Open

Score: 73 (+2), 69 (-2), 70 (-1), 69 (-2)

Result: T34

Prize money: $10,975

HSBC Women's World Championship

Score: 70 (-2), 69 (-3), 70 (-2), 74 (+2)

Result: T31

Prize money: $13,718

Honda LPGA Thailand

Score: 68 (-4), 68 (-4), 67 (-5), 69 (-3)

Result: T6

Prize money: $47,079