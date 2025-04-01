How many Asian golfers have won The Masters at Augusta?

The burden of history felt a bit lighter on April 11, 2021. Just one good putt away from history, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama walked up the 18th fairway at Augusta National with nerves of steel and the eyes of a continent on him. So finally, as the last ball dropped and the green jacket ceremony beckoned, Matsuyama would become the first — and as of now, only — Asian golfer to win The Masters Tournament.

The triumph was not simply a matter of digits on a scorecard. Matsuyama wound up with a score of 10-under 278, one stroke ahead of Will Zalatoris. But for golf fans, and not just those in Asia, it was about more than just the money: pride, visibility, and hope.

His victory has had an impact at all levels, inspiring a new generation of golfers from Tokyo to Taipei.

“I feel that victory in The Masters will change the face of Japan,” Matsuyama said at a post-round press conference.

Masters is the most exclusive major since golf began to build its modern structure at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia in 1934. For decades, that exclusive presence was about more than the course itself — racial and geographic barriers left little room for Asian players to arrive. Hideki shattered the barrier that had stood for 85 years.

Hideki Matsuyama - Source: Imagn

If Matsuyama’s victory is any indication, that number won’t remain lonely for long. It wasn’t just that he won at Augusta National — he rewrote the possibilities for millions of fans and players who had never seen themselves on that stage.

Y.E. Yang of South Korea had already beaten Tiger Woods at the 2009 PGA Championship before Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters. A milestone win of significance, being the first major championship conquest by an Asian golfer.

Hideki Matsuyama's recent tournaments and performances

If Hideki Matsuyama’s 2021 victory at the Masters felt like a defining moment, 2024 and early 2025 have shown he’s far from finished. He claimed two PGA Tour wins last year, and started his 2025 by winning The Sentry. During that event, he set the PGA Tour’s all-time low aggregate for 72 holes at 35-under par — three strokes ahead of Collin Morikawa. This was not only a victory — it was a statement: Matsuyama continues to be one of the top golfers in the world.

Ranked sixth in the world, Matsuyama will be determined to compete for the Masters crown again this year.

Now a veteran with more than 11 PGA Tour titles to his name, Matsuyama still fuses experience with brilliance. His recent results indicate one thing: The green jacket might not be the only defining moment in his career.

