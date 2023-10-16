How many businesses does Tiger Woods own? Exploring his investments

According to Forbes, Tiger Woods has a net worth of $1.1 billion, including earnings from his professional career on the PGA Tour ($121 million). Woods has built this substantial fortune based on his athletic success but with a "Tiger eye" for business.

There is no doubt that investing is the best way to manage money, but it also requires talent. Following his own instincts and with the involvement of his father, Woods did not wait long to invest his earnings with sensational results.

He decided to follow in the footsteps of other golf greats by designing golf courses and founded TGR Design in 2006. The company has thrived under Woods' leadership, with Bluejack National in Texas, Cardonal and Oasis Short Course at Diamante in San Lucas, Mexico, Jack's Bay in the Bahamas, Payne's Valley in Missouri and The Hay at Pebble Beach all bearing his signature.

TGR Design is currently working on Trout National - The Reserve, owned by MLB star Mike Trout. This facility is scheduled to open in 2025.

Woods has also invested in the high-end miniature golf chain PopStroke, initially located in Florida. By partnering with the golf spur star through TGR Design, PopStroke began an expansion that is expected to reach across the country.

Tiger Woods is also a major investor in Nexus Luxury Collection, a global real estate company. He is joined in this venture by pop star Justin Timberlake.

It was recently announced that Nexus Luxury Collection plans to open a luxury bar in the St. Andrews area of Scotland. The establishment will feature several attractions, including a golf simulator.

Another result of Tiger Woods' investments is "The Woods Jupiter," an upscale restaurant located on Jupiter Island near the player's residence. It is a 'haute cuisine' restaurant with a sports theme.

All of these are worthwhile investments, but Woods' first venture was the TGR Foundation, which he established in 1996. The foundation is dedicated to raising funds to help young people in need.

Throughout its history, the TGR Foundation has created and supported a variety of projects. These include TGR Events, the Tiger Woods Learning Center and the Tiger Woods Invitational.

Young students who reached college with the support of TGR Foundation (Image via X @TGRFound).

TMRW Sports: Tiger Woods' latest venture

Just over a year ago (August 2022), Tiger Woods launched his latest venture: TMRW Sports. It is a technology-based company that aims to develop new approaches to sports and entertainment.

TMRW Sports is also owned by Rory McIlroy, NBC Sports producer Dick Ebersol and executive Mike McCarley, among others.

TMRW Sports' first product will be released as early as Jan. 9, 2024. It is the TGL League, a golf circuit that will feature six teams competing in simulator-based tournaments.

The TGL has generated a lot of buzz, attracting most of the top players on the PGA Tour. It has also attracted a wide range of stakeholders from entertainment and sports celebrities to high-profile business executives.