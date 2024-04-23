How many children does Nancy Lopez have? All about the American golfer's kids

Nancy Lopez, the youngest player to be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame, has won many events and titles, including the LPGA Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year, and 48 LPGA events along with three LPGA titles (1978, 1985 and 1989).

Lopez announced her retirement in 2002. Golf will always remain a big part of Lopez's life, but the main strength of the golfer lies within her family. Nancy has three daughters, Ashley Hughey (27), Erinn Knight (24) and Tori Knight (19), born between 1983 and 1991.

Nancy Lopez, maintaining motherhood and the game

Lopez keeps up with her life without missing a cut, as well as her daughter's birthday. She struggled to juggle three lives: a professional golfer, a mother and a wife.

Lopez's daughters took a tour of her mother's exhibit at the Hall of Fame. Her daughters knew that their mother was in the Hall of Fame for a long time.

"When we were kids, it was, 'Mom, you won a tournament? Great, I want a grilled cheese.' We appreciate her career on a whole different level now." said Erin Knight as quoted by Jacksonville.com

2019 World Golf Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (Image via Getty)

Ashley Hughey, the eldest one, said thatgolf fans will be able to see the strong family bonds her mother had over the years by touring the exhibit.

"She's always been family-oriented, and you can see just from the photos how close she was to our grandfather. Almost everything you see here relates in some way to family.

"She was a daughter and a mother. There was a life outside of golf that was more important to her." said Ashley Hughey as quoted by Jacksonville.com

Nancy Lopez pioneered the idea that a woman can have a career and family together. Even after her retirement, she's connected to sports because of her Golf clothing company-Nancy Lopez Golf.

Lopez's youngest daughter is a teacher at the Lovett School. Torri is a graduate of Auburn University and looks forward to making the lives of children better.

Expand Tweet

In an interview, when she was asked about her daughters, Nancy Lopez's eyes were filled with tears as she spoke about how she felt towards them.

"They're a blessing ... they're very sweet girls and they've always been there for me," Lopez said as quoted by Jacksonville.com

"I hope they see that family was very important to me, Golf was a big part of my life, but my life and my family was more important. That's where I got my strength, from my family." said Nancy Lopez as quoted by Jacksonville.com

As for Lopez, she wants people to see that family was very important to her. Lopez's kids always supported their mother and also visited her tours at a young age during the summers. They always read and heard a lot about her career.