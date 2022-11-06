How many children does Phil Mickelson have? Everything you need to know about the golfer's family

Phil Mickelson, popularly known as Lefty, is the most decorated American golfer with 45 PGA Tour event wins. Mickelson recently became the only golfer in history to win three of the four major titles.

The former world number two is a household name. However, rarely do people know about his personal life. He has kept his personal life out of the spotlight. Mickelson, the 2021 PGA Championship winner, is a proud father of three kids. Phil and his wife, Amy Mickelson, have two daughters and one son.

Phil Mickelson has two older daughters, Amanda and Sophia, and son Evan

Mickelson Family (Image via Getty)

Amy and Phil Mickelson's oldest daughter, Amanda Brynn, was born on June 21, 1999. The 23-year-old is currently studying at Brown University. Amanda completed high school in 2017. Her father attended her graduation ceremony. Although the date clashed with Phil's US Open Championship, he decided to forego his play and attend the ceremony.

Phil said these moments were very important, so he did not want to miss them. He said:

"As you get older and share these moments, you realize the greatest moments in life are those spontaneous moments with your family. And this is one of those moments that I'll cherish forever."

Phil's second-born, Sophia Isabel Mickelson, is 21 now. She was born on October 23, 2001. Sophia is a beautiful young lady who keeps herself away from controversies.

She is not much into sports. Instead, Sophia loves acting and is dedicated to pursuing a career in it. She enjoys dancing, learning ballet and contemporary.

Evan Samuel Mickelson is Phil's youngest child. He was born on March 23, 2003. The 19-year-old celebrity kid is in school now. He is studying at Orange Coast College Athletics.

A year after his youngest was born, Phil Mickelson spoke to The Associated Press about the circumstances surrounding his son's birth. He said that the birth turned dangerous for both his wife and son. He said,

"Amy had a very dangerous delivery with the birth of Evan. He had a very difficult delivery, too."

Phil Mickelson's wife Amy is a former NBA cheerleader

He is happily married to his long-term girlfriend, Amy McBride, now Mickelson. The couple first met in 1992 while they were students at Arizona State University.

Phil and Amy were head over heels in love, and after dating for around four years, they planned to marry. The couple got hitched on November 16, 1996.

Phil Mickelson with his wife Amy (image via Getty)

Phil's wife, Amy, is a former NBA cheerleader. She was a member of the Phoenix Suns cheerleading squad during her college days.

In 2018, the couple celebrated their eighteenth wedding anniversary. Phil penned a heartfelt message on his social media page. He wrote:

"I am so appreciative to have Amy as my partner in life. Her grace, charm, kindness, laugh, smile, and brilliance have made me the luckiest man in the world. Thank you, my love, for sharing our lives together."

Phil Mickelson is one of the most successful golfers in the world. He often created a buzz on the internet because of tournaments and constantly registering victory after victory. He is the oldest major championship winner in history. Phil won the 2021 PGA Championship at the age of 50 years, 11 months, and seven days.

