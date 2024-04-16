How many FedEx Cup points did Scottie Scheffler earn at the 2024 Masters? Updated list of rankings explored

Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Masters at Augusta National, securing 750 FedEx Cup points. Scheffler carded 11-under during the tournament, earning FedEx Cup points and $3,600,000.

The FedEx Cup points determine the players' eligibility to keep their PGA Tour Cards and the FedEx Cup Playoffs in August each year.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs give players the chance to win the tournament purse of $25 million and a $100 million bonus. The first-place winner will receive $18 million, second place will receive $6.5 million and all top-10 players will receive at least $1 million.

The World No.1 opened with 6-under to sit one stroke behind leader Bryson DeChambeau. He rose to a three-way tie for first place with DeChambeau and Max Homa and finished the tournament with solo first place.

This is the third consecutive year that the No.1 player in the FedEx Cup standings has won the Masters.

FedEx Cup points earned for the top 12 players at the 2024 Masters

The FedEx Cup points list after Scottie Scheffler's win at the 2024 Masters reads as follows:

Position Golfer FedEx Cup Points Earned 1 Scottie Scheffler

750 2 Ludvig Åberg

400 T3 Tommy Fleetwood 325 T3 Max Homa 325 T3 Collin Morikawa 325 T6 Bryson DeChambeau not eligible T6 Cameron Smith not eligible 8 Xander Schauffele 225 T9 Tyrell Hatton not eligible T9 Cameron Young 180 T9 Will Zalatoris 180 T12 Cam Davis 140 T12 Matthieu Pavon 140 T12 Patrick Reed 140 T12 Adam Schenk 140

FedEx Cup Standings - Top 10

Players within the top 70 at the end of the season will move on to play at the FedEx Cup Playoffs and earn their PGA Tour Card for the 2024-25 season.

Player FedEx Cup Rank FedEx Cup Official Points Scottie Scheffler 1 3,215 Wyndham Clark 2 1,555 Xander Schauffele 3 1,442 Ludvig Åberg 4 1,340 Hideki Matsuyama 5 1,325 Matthieu Pavon 6 1,127 Sahith Theegala 7 1,118 Byeong Hun An 8 1,060 Chris Kirk 9 1,028 Will Zalatoris 10 943

FedEx Cup Playoffs - format explored

Players gather FedEx Cup points throughout the season and the top 70 players are eligible to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The FedEx Cup follows a progressive cut format as the first event has 70 players, the second has 50 and the final has 30.

The players who make it to the final start the PGA Tour Championship with starting strokes based on the Playoffs. The player with the most FedEx Cup points starts the Tour Championship with a 10-under score.

The player with the lowest score, after combining the four rounds at the Tour Championship and the starting strokes, is crowned the FedEx Champion.

2024 FedEx Cup Fall

The top 50 players will remain eligible for the FedEx Cup Fall tournaments. Players out of the top 50 will continue to gather points.

A win in the FedEx Cup Fall series will exempt entry to the season-opening, the Major Championships, and grant a two-year PGA Tour card.

