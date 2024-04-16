How many FedEx Cup points did Scottie Scheffler earn at the 2024 Masters? Updated list of rankings explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Apr 16, 2024 00:09 GMT
The Masters - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler, The Masters 2024 (Image via Getty)

Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Masters at Augusta National, securing 750 FedEx Cup points. Scheffler carded 11-under during the tournament, earning FedEx Cup points and $3,600,000.

The FedEx Cup points determine the players' eligibility to keep their PGA Tour Cards and the FedEx Cup Playoffs in August each year.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs give players the chance to win the tournament purse of $25 million and a $100 million bonus. The first-place winner will receive $18 million, second place will receive $6.5 million and all top-10 players will receive at least $1 million.

The World No.1 opened with 6-under to sit one stroke behind leader Bryson DeChambeau. He rose to a three-way tie for first place with DeChambeau and Max Homa and finished the tournament with solo first place.

This is the third consecutive year that the No.1 player in the FedEx Cup standings has won the Masters.

FedEx Cup points earned for the top 12 players at the 2024 Masters

The FedEx Cup points list after Scottie Scheffler's win at the 2024 Masters reads as follows:

PositionGolferFedEx Cup Points Earned
1Scottie Scheffler
750
2Ludvig Åberg
400
T3Tommy Fleetwood325
T3Max Homa325
T3Collin Morikawa325
T6Bryson DeChambeaunot eligible
T6Cameron Smithnot eligible
8Xander Schauffele225
T9Tyrell Hattonnot eligible
T9Cameron Young180
T9Will Zalatoris180
T12Cam Davis140
T12Matthieu Pavon140
T12Patrick Reed140
T12Adam Schenk140

FedEx Cup Standings - Top 10

Players within the top 70 at the end of the season will move on to play at the FedEx Cup Playoffs and earn their PGA Tour Card for the 2024-25 season.

PlayerFedEx Cup RankFedEx Cup Official Points
Scottie Scheffler13,215
Wyndham Clark21,555
Xander Schauffele31,442
Ludvig Åberg41,340
Hideki Matsuyama51,325
Matthieu Pavon61,127
Sahith Theegala71,118
Byeong Hun An81,060
Chris Kirk9 1,028
Will Zalatoris10943

FedEx Cup Playoffs - format explored

Players gather FedEx Cup points throughout the season and the top 70 players are eligible to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The FedEx Cup follows a progressive cut format as the first event has 70 players, the second has 50 and the final has 30.

The players who make it to the final start the PGA Tour Championship with starting strokes based on the Playoffs. The player with the most FedEx Cup points starts the Tour Championship with a 10-under score.

The player with the lowest score, after combining the four rounds at the Tour Championship and the starting strokes, is crowned the FedEx Champion.

2024 FedEx Cup Fall

The top 50 players will remain eligible for the FedEx Cup Fall tournaments. Players out of the top 50 will continue to gather points.

A win in the FedEx Cup Fall series will exempt entry to the season-opening, the Major Championships, and grant a two-year PGA Tour card.

