2024 FedEx Cup points latest updates and player rankings explored

The 2024 FedEx Cup Championship is officially underway, as the season opening Sentry tournament is over. With a total score of 29 under par, it was Chris Kirk that bagged the win to kick-start a successful 2024 season. The 2024 season will see a total of 35 regular tournaments before the final 3 FedEx Tournaments are played.

The regular events will offer 500 FedEx points to the winner while the Majors and the Players will offer 750 points. The eight signature events, of which the Sentry Tournament was one, will offer 700 points to the winner. Moreover, 300 points are also offered to the winner of a tournament that is played in the same week as a Major.

After Chris Kirk's triumph at the Kapalua Plantation course, the points for the FedEx Cup have been updated for the first time. All 60 players that participated in the tournament have received their FedEx Cup points and are officially on the leaderboard.

While Kirk took the 700 points up for grabs, second-placed Sahith Theegala took 400 points while third place finisher Jordan Spieth took 350 points.

Full FedEx Cup points list after The Sentry 2024

Following is the complete list for the FedEx Cup's updated leaderboard after the Sentry 2024 tournament (according to Golf Digest):

1: Chris Kirk, 700

2: Sahith Theegala, 400

3: Jordan Spieth, 350

4: Byeong Hun An, 325

T-5: J.T. Poston, 250

T-5: Sungjae Im, 250

T-5: Collin Morikawa, 250

T-5: Scottie Scheffler, 250

T-5: Brian Harman, 250

T-10: Xander Schauffele, 170

T-10: Jason Day, 170

T-12: Sepp Straka, 150

T-12: Patrick Cantlay, 150

T-14: Tyrrell Hatton, 113

T-14: Adam Hadwin, 113

T-14: Akshay Bhatia, 113

T-14: Max Homa, 113

T-14: Harris English, 113

T-14: Eric Cole, 113

T-14: Matt Fitzpatrick, 113

T-14: Patrick Rodgers, 113

T-22: Viktor Hovland, 85

T-22: Erik van Rooyen, 85

T-22: Luke List, 85

T-25: Mackenzie Hughes, 68

T-25: Nico Echavarria, 68

T-25: Taylor Moore, 68

T-25: Si Woo Kim, 68

T-29: Wyndham Clark, 48

T-29: Kurt Kitayama, 48

T-29: Lucas Glover, 48

T-29: Adam Schenk, 48

T-33: Brendon Todd, 27

T-33: Cameron Young, 27

T-33: Adam Svensson, 27

T-33: Corey Conners, 27

T-33: Sam Burns, 27

T-38: Tom Hoge, 22

T-38: Tony Finau, 22

T-40: Matt Wallace, 20

T-40: Justin Rose, 20

T-40: Andrew Putnam, 20

T-43: Denny McCarthy, 18

T-43: Emiliano Grillo, 18

T-45: Tom Kim, 16

T-45: Keegan Bradley, 16

T-47: Ludvig Åberg, 14

T-47: Nick Hardy, 14

T-47: Tommy Fleetwood, 14

T-50: Seamus Power, 13

T-50: Camilo Villegas, 13

T-52: Cam Davis, 11

T-52: Nick Taylor, 11

T-52: Davis Riley, 11

T-52: Russell Henley, 11

56: Rickie Fowler, 10

57: Lee Hodges, 10

58: Hideki Matsuyama, 9

59: Vincent Norrman, 9

Chris Kirk, ranked World No. 52, was excited to pick up a win at the season-opening tournament.

"I'm very proud. Very, very proud of that shot, that I was able to make the right call - talk about a tough shot to commit to," he said via BBC.

With the 2024 season just beginning, the FedEx Cup leadboard will see quite a few changes before it reaches the final season-ending tournaments.