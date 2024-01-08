How many PGA tournaments has Sahith Theegala won? Exploring the golfer’s record

Sahith Theegala recently gained recognition with his runner-up finish in The Sentry 2024, marking an impressive start to the season. However, the 26-year-old golfer has only one victory on the Tour to date.

Theegala secured his sole PGA Tour victory at the Fortinet Championship in 2023. He triumphed over Kim Seong-Hyeon with a two-stroke margin to clinch his first win since joining the PGA Tour in 2022.

Sahith Theegala has achieved a few remarkable finishes on the PGA Tour. His first-ever top-10 finish came during the 2021 season when he finished T8 in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

The American professional golfer's other notable finishes include a T3 finish at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, a T2 position at the 2022 Travelers Championship, and his most recent solo second position at The Sentry.

On Sunday, January 7th, Theegla shot an impressive 10-under 63, putting up a strong challenge against Chris Kirk, the eventual winner of the event. Kirk secured the win by scoring two birdies on the last four holes, ultimately clinching his sixth PGA Tour win by one stroke.

A look into Sahith Theegala's 2023 season

Sahith Theegala had a varied season in 2023. He began with moderate finishes, placing 33rd at the 2023 Sentry and T54 at the American Express. However, Theegala swiftly turned things around, landing a T4 in the Farmers’ Insurance Open.

The young golfer competed in 31 events, making the cut in 26 of them. Along with achieving notable finishes, Theegala secured his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Fortinet Championship.

After securing his maiden win, Sahith Theegala said (via PGA Tour):

“It feels like such a team win. It doesn't feel like a win just for myself, it's for everyone that's supporting me and kind of got me where I am today.”

Here are Sahith Theegala’s other finishes during the 2023 season:

Sentry Tournament of Champions- 33

The American Express- T54

Farmers Insurance Open- T4

WM Phoenix Open- T39

The Genesis Invitational- T6

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard- T14

THE PLAYERS Championship- 74

Masters Tournament- 9

RBC Heritage- T5

Zurich Classic of New Orleans- T23

Wells Fargo Championship- T56

PGA Championship- T40

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday- T58

RBC Canadian Open- T38

U.S. Open- T27

Travelers Championship- T52

Genesis Scottish Open- Missed Cut

The Open- Missed Cut

3M Open- Missed Cut

FedEx St. Jude Championship- T13

BMW Championship- T15

Fortinet Championship- 1

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP- T19

World Wide Technology Championship- Missed Cut