How many PGA tournaments has Sahith Theegala won? Exploring the golfer’s record

Sahith Theegala recently gained recognition with his runner-up finish in The Sentry 2024, marking an impressive start to the season. However, the 26-year-old golfer has only one victory on the Tour to date.
Theegala secured his sole PGA Tour victory at the Fortinet Championship in 2023. He triumphed over Kim Seong-Hyeon with a two-stroke margin to clinch his first win since joining the PGA Tour in 2022.
Sahith Theegala has achieved a few remarkable finishes on the PGA Tour. His first-ever top-10 finish came during the 2021 season when he finished T8 in the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The American professional golfer's other notable finishes include a T3 finish at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, a T2 position at the 2022 Travelers Championship, and his most recent solo second position at The Sentry.
On Sunday, January 7th, Theegla shot an impressive 10-under 63, putting up a strong challenge against Chris Kirk, the eventual winner of the event. Kirk secured the win by scoring two birdies on the last four holes, ultimately clinching his sixth PGA Tour win by one stroke.
A look into Sahith Theegala's 2023 season
Sahith Theegala had a varied season in 2023. He began with moderate finishes, placing 33rd at the 2023 Sentry and T54 at the American Express. However, Theegala swiftly turned things around, landing a T4 in the Farmers’ Insurance Open.
The young golfer competed in 31 events, making the cut in 26 of them. Along with achieving notable finishes, Theegala secured his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Fortinet Championship.
After securing his maiden win, Sahith Theegala said (via PGA Tour):
“It feels like such a team win. It doesn't feel like a win just for myself, it's for everyone that's supporting me and kind of got me where I am today.”
Here are Sahith Theegala’s other finishes during the 2023 season:
- Sentry Tournament of Champions- 33
- The American Express- T54
- Farmers Insurance Open- T4
- WM Phoenix Open- T39
- The Genesis Invitational- T6
- Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard- T14
- THE PLAYERS Championship- 74
- Masters Tournament- 9
- RBC Heritage- T5
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans- T23
- Wells Fargo Championship- T56
- PGA Championship- T40
- The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday- T58
- RBC Canadian Open- T38
- U.S. Open- T27
- Travelers Championship- T52
- Genesis Scottish Open- Missed Cut
- The Open- Missed Cut
- 3M Open- Missed Cut
- FedEx St. Jude Championship- T13
- BMW Championship- T15
- Fortinet Championship- 1
- ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP- T19
- World Wide Technology Championship- Missed Cut