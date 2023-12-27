How many golf tournaments did LIV golfers win in 2023? Exploring the golfers’ records

LIV golfers Talor Gooch and Brooks Koepka have won the most tournaments on the circuit in 2023, with each claiming three victories. However, while Gooch's wins were registered on the Saudi circuit, Koepka has also won a Major along with two LIV Golf tournaments.
Talor Gooch is also the winner of the LIV Golf Individual Championship in 2023. This season, Australian golfer Cameron Smith was in incredible form. He has won two tournaments in LIV Golf and was placed second in the season-ending standings.
Bryson DeChambeau has also won two tournaments, while Dustin Johnson, who won the individual championship of LIV Golf in 2022, has only won one tournament in 2023. Harold Varner III, Charles Howell III, and Danny Lee have also won one tournament each on LIV Golf.
The 2023 season of LIV Golf has 14 tournaments, including the team championship. Most of the Saudi circuit players competed in LIV Golf only, while some competed in Asian Tour events and also in Majors.
Koepka has displayed an exceptionally amazing performance this year. He won two LIV Golf tournaments and the fifth major of his career at the PGA Championship. He was also the runner-up at the Masters earlier in April, along with fellow LIV golfer Phil Mickelson. However, Mickelson did not win any tournaments in 2023.
Here is a list of number of tournaments won by LIV golfers in 2023:
- Talor Gooch: 3
- Brooks Koepka: 3
- Cameron Smith: 2
- Bryson DeChambeau: 2
- Dustin Johnson: 1
- Patrick Reed: 0
- Harold Varner III: 1
- Mito Pereira: 0
- Branden Grace: 0
- Charles Howell III: 1
- Sebastian Munoz: 0
- Peter Uihlein: 0
- Anirban Lahiri: 0
- Dean Burnmester: 0
- Charles Ortiz: 0
- Cameron Tringale: 0
- Sergio Garcia: 0
- Marc Leishman: 0
- Brendan Steele: 0
- Richard Bland: 0
- Joaquin Niemann: 0
- Scott Vincent: 0
- Jason Kokrak: 0
- Louis Oosthuizen: 0
- Henrik Stenson: 0
- Abraham Ancer: 0
- Matt Wolff: 0
- Pat Perez: 0
- Danny Lee: 1
- Kevin Na: 0
- David Puig: 0
- Eugenio Chacarra: 0
- Thomas Pieters: 0
- Ian Poulter: 0
- Paul Casey: 0
- Bubba Watson: 0
- Matt Jones: 0
- Charl Schwartzel: 0
- Phil Mickelson: 0
- Sam Horsfield: 0
- Bernd Wiesberger: 0
- Graeme McDowell: 0
- Andy Ogletree: 0
- Laurie Canter:
- Lee Westwood: 0
- Jediah Morgan: 0
- James Piot: 0
- Chase Koepka: 0
- Martin Kaymer: 0
- Sihwan Kim: 0
LIV Golf 2023 winners
Charles Howell III emerged victorious from the Mayakoba event to kick off the 2023 LIV Golf season. While Koepka prevailed in the Orlando tournament, Danny Lee emerged victorious in the Tuscon competition.
Here are the winners of all the LIV Golf tournaments in 2023:
Mayakoba Invitational
- Individual winner: Charles Howell III
- Team winner: Crushers GC
Tuscon Invitational
- Individual winner: Danny Lee
- Team winner: Fireballs GC
Orlando Invitational
- Individual winner: Brooks Koepka
- Team winner: Torque GC
Adelaide Invitational
- Individual winner: Talor Gooch
- Team winner: 4 Aces GC
Singapore Invitational
- Individual winner: Talor Gooch
- Team winner: RangeGoats GC
Tulsa Invitational
- Individual winner: Dustin Johnson
- Team winner: Stinger GC
Washington, D.C. Invitational
- Individual winner: Harold Varner III
- Team winner: Torque GC
Andalucía Invitational
- Individual winner: Talor Gooch
- Team winner: Torque GC
London Invitational
- Individual winner: Cameron Smith
- Team winner: 4 Aces GC
Greenbrier Invitational
- Individual winner: Bryson DeChambeau
- Team winner: Torque GC
Bedminster Invitational
- Individual winner: Cameron Smith
- Team winner: Ripper GC
Chicago Invitational
- Individual winner: Brysonb DeChambeau
- Team winner: Crushers GC
Jeddah Invitational
- Individual winner: Brooks Koepka;
- Team winner: Fireballs GC