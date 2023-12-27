How many golf tournaments did LIV golfers win in 2023? Exploring the golfers’ records

LIV golfers Talor Gooch and Brooks Koepka have won the most tournaments on the circuit in 2023, with each claiming three victories. However, while Gooch's wins were registered on the Saudi circuit, Koepka has also won a Major along with two LIV Golf tournaments.

Talor Gooch is also the winner of the LIV Golf Individual Championship in 2023. This season, Australian golfer Cameron Smith was in incredible form. He has won two tournaments in LIV Golf and was placed second in the season-ending standings.

Bryson DeChambeau has also won two tournaments, while Dustin Johnson, who won the individual championship of LIV Golf in 2022, has only won one tournament in 2023. Harold Varner III, Charles Howell III, and Danny Lee have also won one tournament each on LIV Golf.

The 2023 season of LIV Golf has 14 tournaments, including the team championship. Most of the Saudi circuit players competed in LIV Golf only, while some competed in Asian Tour events and also in Majors.

Koepka has displayed an exceptionally amazing performance this year. He won two LIV Golf tournaments and the fifth major of his career at the PGA Championship. He was also the runner-up at the Masters earlier in April, along with fellow LIV golfer Phil Mickelson. However, Mickelson did not win any tournaments in 2023.

Here is a list of number of tournaments won by LIV golfers in 2023:

Talor Gooch: 3

Brooks Koepka: 3

Cameron Smith: 2

Bryson DeChambeau: 2

Dustin Johnson: 1

Patrick Reed: 0

Harold Varner III: 1

Mito Pereira: 0

Branden Grace: 0

Charles Howell III: 1

Sebastian Munoz: 0

Peter Uihlein: 0

Anirban Lahiri: 0

Dean Burnmester: 0

Charles Ortiz: 0

Cameron Tringale: 0

Sergio Garcia: 0

Marc Leishman: 0

Brendan Steele: 0

Richard Bland: 0

Joaquin Niemann: 0

Scott Vincent: 0

Jason Kokrak: 0

Louis Oosthuizen: 0

Henrik Stenson: 0

Abraham Ancer: 0

Matt Wolff: 0

Pat Perez: 0

Danny Lee: 1

Kevin Na: 0

David Puig: 0

Eugenio Chacarra: 0

Thomas Pieters: 0

Ian Poulter: 0

Paul Casey: 0

Bubba Watson: 0

Matt Jones: 0

Charl Schwartzel: 0

Phil Mickelson: 0

Sam Horsfield: 0

Bernd Wiesberger: 0

Graeme McDowell: 0

Andy Ogletree: 0

Laurie Canter:

Lee Westwood: 0

Jediah Morgan: 0

James Piot: 0

Chase Koepka: 0

Martin Kaymer: 0

Sihwan Kim: 0

LIV Golf 2023 winners

Charles Howell III emerged victorious from the Mayakoba event to kick off the 2023 LIV Golf season. While Koepka prevailed in the Orlando tournament, Danny Lee emerged victorious in the Tuscon competition.

Here are the winners of all the LIV Golf tournaments in 2023:

Mayakoba Invitational

Individual winner: Charles Howell III

Team winner: Crushers GC

Tuscon Invitational

Individual winner: Danny Lee

Team winner: Fireballs GC

Orlando Invitational

Individual winner: Brooks Koepka

Team winner: Torque GC

Adelaide Invitational

Individual winner: Talor Gooch

Team winner: 4 Aces GC

Singapore Invitational

Individual winner: Talor Gooch

Team winner: RangeGoats GC

Tulsa Invitational

Individual winner: Dustin Johnson

Team winner: Stinger GC

Washington, D.C. Invitational

Individual winner: Harold Varner III

Team winner: Torque GC

Andalucía Invitational

Individual winner: Talor Gooch

Team winner: Torque GC

London Invitational

Individual winner: Cameron Smith

Team winner: 4 Aces GC

Greenbrier Invitational

Individual winner: Bryson DeChambeau

Team winner: Torque GC

Bedminster Invitational

Individual winner: Cameron Smith

Team winner: Ripper GC

Chicago Invitational

Individual winner: Brysonb DeChambeau

Team winner: Crushers GC

Jeddah Invitational

Individual winner: Brooks Koepka;

Team winner: Fireballs GC