How many golfers will make the cut at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open?

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open began on Thursday, February 8, at the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale. Known as "The People's Open," it is the sixth event of the PGA Tour season and the fourth full-field event.

Tour rules require 65 players plus ties to make the cut in full-field events after 36 holes. The WM Phoenix Open field is considered full, although it is not one of the largest. The field consists of 132 players.

Expand Tweet

The Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale, home of the WM Phoenix Open traditionally favors low scores. An example of this is that during the last five editions, the cut line has been drawn in scores ranging from 1 over to 2 under.

It is fair to say that this is the general rule for cuts on the PGA Tour, but there are exceptions. Specifically, three of the four Majors use different cut rules.

At the US Open, the top 60 players (plus ties) make the cut, while at The Masters, only the Top 50 (plus ties) play the weekend. At The Open Championship, the number extends to the Top 70 (plus ties).

The cutoff rule currently in effect for the WM Phoenix Open and all other PGA Tour tournaments was implemented in 2019. Previously, the top 70 plus ties made the cut. If more than 78 players made the cut, a new cut was enabled after 54 holes.

Much further back in time, the 10-stroke rule was in force. Basically, this rule stipulated that all players who were within 10 strokes of first place after 36 holes made the cut.

How is the first round of the WM Phoenix Open going?

The first round of the WM Phoenix Open had to be suspended due to inclement weather at TPC Scottsdale. The decision went into effect at 12:32 pm local time (2:32 pm Eastern Time).

Due to this situation, only 87 players were able to start the round and only 15 of them were able to finish it (Carl Yuan withdrew after a score of 77). Among the players who were unable to tee off were several of the top favorites like Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Wyndham Clark.

At the time the round was suspended, Sahith Theegala was leading the leaderboard with a score of 5 under. Theegala was playing the 14th hole, with six birdies and one bogey.

Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick and S. H. Kim are tied for second, one stroke behind Theegala. Lowry and Fitzpatrick are on the 14th hole as well, while Kim is on the 11th.

Among the high-profile players who were able to start the round, Brian Harman and Rickie Fowler are T19 with a score of even par. Harman is playing on the 16th hole and Fowler on the 14th.