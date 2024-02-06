WM Phoenix Open 2024 picks: Best picks for event explored

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open is all set to be held from February 8 to 11 at the TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Arizona. The field of 132 players would be playing for a prize purse of $8.8 million.

The tournament would be headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Max Homa. However, World No. 4 Viktor Hovland, World No. 5 Xander Schauffele and Davis Riley have withdrawn from WM Phoenix Open. They would be replaced by Victor Perez, Ryan Fox and Alexander Bjork respectively.

Scottie Scheffler is the two-time defending champion of the tournament, winning in 2022 and 2023. He would be aiming for another win and a record breaking three-peat at the WM Phoenix Open.

Scheffler is also the favorite to win the tournament with a bet of 5-1 according to CBS Sports. Justin Thomas comes in second with a bet of 10-1, and Max Homa is the third favorite at 16-1.

Other top competitors include Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im and Min Woo Lee.

2024 WM Phoenix Open odds and picks for the full field

Following are the odds for the full field for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. Some long shots for the tournament include the likes of JT Poston and Denny McCarthy.

Scottie Scheffler +500

Justin Thomas +1000

Max Homa +1600

Sam Burns +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Sungjae Im +3000

Min Woo Lee +3300

Tom Kim +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Wyndham Clark +4000

Sahith Theegala +4500

Byeong Hun An +4500

Hideki Matsuyama +5000

Eric Cole +5000

Adam Scott +5500

Rickie Fowler +6000

Adam Hadwin +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Si Woo Kim +7000

Thomas Detry +7500

Beau Hossler +7500

Corey Conners +7500

Shane Lowry +7500

Brian Harman +7500

Daniel Berger +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Taylor Montgomery +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

Brendon Todd +9000

Keith Mitchell +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Tom Hoge +11000

Ryan Fox +11000

Billy Horschel +11000

Harris English +11000

Adam Schenk +11000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Andrew Putnam +11000

Nick Taylor +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000

Chesson Hadley +12000

Erik van Rooyen +12000

Luke List +12000

Lucas Glover +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Michael Kim +15000

K.H. Lee +15000

Mark Hubbard +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Jake Knapp +17000

Davis Thompson +17000

Matt Wallace +17000

Taylor Moore +17000

Austin Eckroat +20000

Ben Griffin +20000

Gary Woodland +20000

Sam Ryder +22000

Doug Ghim +22000

The PGA Tour has moved on from a rather disappointing AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, which was cut short due to poor weather conditions. The Phoenix Open would hope to provide a more exciting weekend for fans all over the world.