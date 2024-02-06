WM Phoenix Open 2024 picks: Best picks for event explored

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open is all set to be held from February 8 to 11 at the TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Arizona. The field of 132 players would be playing for a prize purse of $8.8 million.
The tournament would be headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Max Homa. However, World No. 4 Viktor Hovland, World No. 5 Xander Schauffele and Davis Riley have withdrawn from WM Phoenix Open. They would be replaced by Victor Perez, Ryan Fox and Alexander Bjork respectively.
Scottie Scheffler is the two-time defending champion of the tournament, winning in 2022 and 2023. He would be aiming for another win and a record breaking three-peat at the WM Phoenix Open.
Scheffler is also the favorite to win the tournament with a bet of 5-1 according to CBS Sports. Justin Thomas comes in second with a bet of 10-1, and Max Homa is the third favorite at 16-1.
Other top competitors include Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im and Min Woo Lee.
2024 WM Phoenix Open odds and picks for the full field
Following are the odds for the full field for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. Some long shots for the tournament include the likes of JT Poston and Denny McCarthy.
- Scottie Scheffler +500
- Justin Thomas +1000
- Max Homa +1600
- Sam Burns +2000
- Jordan Spieth +2000
- Sungjae Im +3000
- Min Woo Lee +3300
- Tom Kim +3500
- Cameron Young +3500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
- J.T. Poston +3500
- Wyndham Clark +4000
- Sahith Theegala +4500
- Byeong Hun An +4500
- Hideki Matsuyama +5000
- Eric Cole +5000
- Adam Scott +5500
- Rickie Fowler +6000
- Adam Hadwin +6000
- Akshay Bhatia +6500
- Si Woo Kim +7000
- Thomas Detry +7500
- Beau Hossler +7500
- Corey Conners +7500
- Shane Lowry +7500
- Brian Harman +7500
- Daniel Berger +8000
- Alex Noren +8000
- Patrick Rodgers +9000
- Taylor Montgomery +9000
- Kevin Yu +9000
- Brendon Todd +9000
- Keith Mitchell +10000
- Denny McCarthy +10000
- Kurt Kitayama +11000
- Tom Hoge +11000
- Ryan Fox +11000
- Billy Horschel +11000
- Harris English +11000
- Adam Schenk +11000
- Emiliano Grillo +11000
- Andrew Putnam +11000
- Nick Taylor +12000
- Matt Kuchar +12000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000
- Chesson Hadley +12000
- Erik van Rooyen +12000
- Luke List +12000
- Lucas Glover +12000
- Aaron Rai +12000
- Michael Kim +15000
- K.H. Lee +15000
- Mark Hubbard +15000
- Adam Svensson +15000
- Jake Knapp +17000
- Davis Thompson +17000
- Matt Wallace +17000
- Taylor Moore +17000
- Austin Eckroat +20000
- Ben Griffin +20000
- Gary Woodland +20000
- Sam Ryder +22000
- Doug Ghim +22000
The PGA Tour has moved on from a rather disappointing AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, which was cut short due to poor weather conditions. The Phoenix Open would hope to provide a more exciting weekend for fans all over the world.