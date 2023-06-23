How many hole-in-ones does Tiger Woods have? Golfer's record explored

As one of the greatest golfers of all time, it's unsurprising to see Tiger Woods's incredible statistics in the sport. Woods has won 15 major events in his career and more than 80 PGA Tour events. He has carded 20 holes in one in his career, including three in the PGA Tour events.

Tiger Woods' first PGA Tour ace came in 1996, in the Greater Milwaukee Open. He shot the ball underneath the flag, and it bounced twice before landing in the holes.

He made the second ace of his PGA Tour career at the 1997 Phoenix Open, when he hit a shot at the par 3 16th hole. He hit the ball and it took one bounce, before lading in the hole.

His third and the final PGA Tour hole-in-one came at Spirit International in 1998, when he took a shot on the 185-yard seventh hole. Apparently, that had been his only ace for two decades.

Tiger Woods broke his two-decade-long ace drought in 2018 when he made another hole-in-one in a casual round with his friend Fred Couples and son Charlie Woods at the Madison Club in La Quinta, California. He used a 5-iron to take the shot from 208 yards on the second hole.

Speaking about the shot, Woods said via Golf Monthly:

"We didn't see it go in. Somehow when we got to the green it was gone. I thought it might be over the back but I said no, I hit it a lot softer than that. And we get up there and then it's in the hole."

Tiger Woods made an amazing ace when he was eight while playing at the Heartwell Golf Course. Recalling the shot in 2018, Woods said:

"I hit it and was too short to see it. So the ball carries the bunker, it rolls into the hole. Everybody in my group celebrates but me. I can’t see that high. So, one of the guys picks me up, shows me there’s no ball on the green. I’m excited – I run to the green, pick the ball out of the hole and I’m celebrating. And the kids came down and said: ‘You idiot, your golf bag’s up on the tee.’ So I had to go back up and get my golf bag."

Tiger Woods' career records

Tiger Woods has set a number of records during his career. He is tied with Sam Snead for the most official PGA Tour wins with 82. He is the second most successful major winner in golf history.

Woods also has the lowest lifetime average in PGA Tour history and the greatest earnings of any player on the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods is one of five players to have won all four major tournaments and owns the PGA Tour record for most consecutive cuts made, with 142. He is the first golfer in history to have won three consecutive US Amateur Championships.

