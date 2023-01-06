How many houses does Tiger Woods own? A look at the golfer's real estate portfolio

US golfer Tiger Woods is not only one of the best but also one of the richest golfers of all time. He has certainly used it well in his real estate investments as well.

It is no secret that Woods owns a three-storey yacht and a private plane. Along with Justin Timberlake, Ernie Els and Joe Lewis, Woods also has a private resort in Albany, Bahamas. He also owns The Woods Jupiter, an American-styled restaurant in Jupiter, Florida.

However, information about his real-estate investments is naturally not very public. Here's a look at his real-estate portfolio.

Jupiter Island, Florida

Jupiter Island home, Florida (Image via www.splashnews.com)

Woods lives in a sprawling 12-acre ocean-facing property in Jupiter Island, Florida. Reportedly bought for around $40 million in 2006, he built a $54 million mansion on the property and moved into the home in 2010.

The property overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and boasts several incredible amenities. It has a 3.5 acre golf course, tennis and basketball courts, a 100-feet swimming pool, a 60 feet diving pool, a kids' gaming room, spa, an oxygen tank, a fully equipped gym, garage, a guesthouse, a boathouse with two private docks for Woods' yacht amongst others.

While the alternate wings host all these world-class facilities, the residence wing has three-bedroom suites and a master bedroom.

Windermere, Florida

Windermere home, Florida (Image via pattayathailand.ru)

Tiger Woods previously lived at his mansion in Windermere, Florida however sold it to fellow US golfer Bubba Watson in 2013 for $2.2 million. It was at this house that Woods notoriously crashed his car into a fire hydrant days after reports of his infidelity towards then-wife Elin Nordegren went public.

The Windermere home has a movie theatre, a guesthouse, seven bedrooms and two-storey patio. Bubba Watson listed the house for $5.6 million in 2013. It eventually sold for $4.2 million in 2016.

Properties bought for parents

Tiger Woods with parents Earl and Kutilda Woods (Image via Ken Levine/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has also invested in properties for his parents. In 2007, he bought his mother, Kutilda Woods, two plots of land in Jupiter Island, Florida for around $2.4 million. According to public records, in 2010 a home in Windermere, Florida neighborhood was listed under Tiger Woods' and his father Earl Woods' name. It was assessed to be around $1.3 million.

Other real-estate investments by Tiger Woods

It is reported that Tiger Woods once owned a condo priced to be around $3 million in Newport Beach. It was built in a Mediterreanean-style and spread over 2000 square feet. It also had a balcony and patio. It was reportedly sold in 2012

A private island in Sweden was also reported to be connected with Woods however there is no public record of him ever owning and actually moving into that property.

