Is Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren married?

It was in 2009 that news of Tiger Woods' infidelity towards then-wife Elin Nordegren hit the stands. The story quickly snowballed into a full-blown scandal as, in the coming days, several women came forward saying that Woods had an affair with them.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren got divorced in 2010. It's been more than a decade since the divorce, and both Woods and Nordegren have moved on in their personal lives.

Elin Nordegren started dating coal mogul and philanthropist Chris Cline. It is unclear when their relationship ended. On July 4, 2019, Cline died in a helicopter crash in Grand Cay, Bahamas, at the age of 60.

Nordegren is currently in a relationship with NFL player Jordan Cameron. In June 2019, it was announced that she was expecting her third child, her first with Cameron. The couple gave birth to a son in October. It is unknown if the pair are married.

She has two children with Tiger Woods: daughter Sam and son Charlie. While both of them remain dedicated parents to their children, Woods revealed that he and Elin Nordegren were now in a good space and were, in fact, best friends.

Who is Tiger Woods dating?

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman at the 2019 Presidents Cup - Day 3 (Image via Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Since his divorce from Elin Nordegren in 2010, US golfer Tiger Woods has had a couple of new relationships.

On March 18, 2013, Woods announced that he was in a relationship with Olympic gold medal-winning skier Lindsey Vonn. They met at a charity event in 2012. The couple split in May 2015.

Tiger Woods was rumored to be in a relationship with personal stylist Kristin Smith. In August 2017, the golfer took to Twitter to clarify some rumors surrounding him and Smith vacationing together in the Bahamas. He wrote:

"Contrary to the false Daily Mail article, Kristin Smith and I are no longer dating and haven't since last year."

Since late 2017, he has been in a relationship with restaurant manager Erica Herman. She is often seen at Woods' tournaments and was by his side when he took his fifth Masters title in a historic feat in 2019. She accompanied him to the White House in May 2019 when then-US President Donald Trump awarded Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The 2020 Masters were delayed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ideally, as the defending champion, he would have hosted a formal Champions Dinner for fellow pros at Augusta National. However, the plans were derailed due to the pandemic.

Instead, Woods, Herman, and his two children, Sam and Charlie, ate a quiet 'Champions Dinner' at home. Wood even sported the legendary Masters green jacket in the picture he shared on social media.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family. Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family. https://t.co/xPK769CWCf

Erica Herman gets along well with the two children and Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

