How many Majors has Lexi Thompson won? Exploring the retiring LPGA legend’s record

Lexi Thompson announced Tuesday, May 28, her decision to retire from professional golf at the end of the 2024 season. Thompson is playing her 14th season as a pro golfer, with 15 victories, 11 of them on the LPGA Tour.

The highlight of her career was her victory at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship (now called the Chevron Championship). This was Lexi Thompson's only Major victory so far.

Lexi Thompson was part of a generation of players who impressed with their success at a very young age and her victory at Mission Hills was no exception. At 19, she was (at the time) the second youngest Major champion in history after Morgan Pressel.

Lexi Thompson's career in Major championships can be summarized in 63 participations, 49 cuts passed, 35 Top 25s and 19 Top 10s. Her best results (besides her victory), were her four second place finishes (Evian Championship 2015, The Chevron Championship 2017, U.S. Women's Open in 2017 and the Women's PGA Championship 2022).

Thompson will have at least one more chance to add to her Major championship haul during 2024, as she is qualified for the U.S. Women's Open being played May 30-June 2 at Lancaster Country Club in Pensylvanya.

This will be the 18th consecutive start for Thompson at the event, which began in 2007 when she was just 12 years old. She will not turn 30 until February 2025.

Thompson began her professional career in 2010 at the age of 15. At the time she was the youngest winner on the LPGA Tour and the second youngest winner on the Ladies European Tour.

During her professional career, Thompson has also shined representing the United States in both the Solheim Cup (six appearances, two wins) and the International Crown (four appearances, one win).

Thompson's retirement was announced Tuesday for the LPGA Tour from Lancaster Country Club. She is expected to speak to the media later in the day.

A look into Lexi Thompson's 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship victory

Lexi Thompson's victory at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship had plenty of drama, due to the fact that the champion was not among the top favorites. In addition, she had to rebound from a rather disappointing first round.

Thompson scored 73 for her first round, which placed her outside the Top 10s, seven strokes behind leader Shanshang Feng. However, she bounced back in style and shot a 64 during the second round to tie for first place with the legendary Se Ri Pak.

During the “Moving Day”, Thompson posted another good score (69) to stay at the top of the leaderboard, now tied with Michelle Wie West.

In the fourth and decisive round, Thompson carded four birdies with no bogeys on the front nine to take a five-stroke lead over West. She consecutively parred the final nine holes, while West could only manage three birdies and one bogey through that segment to fall three strokes behind the leader.