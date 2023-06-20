How many majors has Tom Watson won? Exploring his records and more

Former American golfer Tom Watson is one of the best of his time. He has been back in the headlines after his open letter to the PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and other officials. He questioned the PGA boss about the merger being the only way to solve the financial instability of the American golf circuit.

He has 70 professional wins in his career, which include eight major championship wins. He has won five Open Championships, two Masters tournaments, and a US Open in his career. However, he could not complete a career grand slam as he was not able to win the PGA Championship in his almost 40-year career.

Here are the details of eight major wins by Tom Watson:

The Open Championship - 1975, 1977, 1980, 1982, and 1983

1975, 1977, 1980, 1982, and 1983 Masters Tournament - 1977 and 1982

1977 and 1982 US Open - 1982

Records and achievements of Tom Watson

In the 70s and late 80s, Watson was a popular force in the golf fraternity across the globe. He registered a total of 70 professional wins throughout his career. Out of the 79, 39 came on the PGA Tour, which tied for 10th for most wins on the tour.

Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player (via Getty Images)

Interestingly, Watson defeated the legendary Jack Nicklaus four times in major golf tournaments. Other than the PGA Championship, he has defeated the "Golden Bear" in all three major tournaments.

Here are some notable achievements of Tom Watson -

He is the second player on the list to win most PGA Tour Player of the Year awards i.e., six times. He is behind Tiger Woods who has won the award 11 times.

In 1988, Tom Watson was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

In 1992, he won the GCSAA Old Tom Morris Award.

He has been part of six Ryder Cup-winning teams, four times as a player and two times as a captain.

He became the oldest player to lead the first 54-holes in a major tournament in the 2009 Open Championship.

In the 2015 Masters, he became the oldest player to hit under par score in any major tournament.

He won the Masters Tournament Par-3 contest at the age of 68.

He became the eleventh honorary starter at the Masters Tournament in 2022.

Tom Watson headed the PGA Tour leading money winner list five times in his career i.e., 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1984.

Tom Watson's Life and Career

In his near 40-year golf career, Watson has been knowns as one of the greatest of the game. Born on September 4, 1949, in Kansas City, Missouri, he turned professional in 1971.

He was always known as a direct rival to Jack Nicklaus on the golf course. The duo shared many incredible moments on the course as competitors. However, they enjoyed a great bond off the course.

Despite having a 26-year regular career with the PGA Tour, he kept competing occasionally. He even won the Senior British Open Championship thrree times in his mid-50s.

Watson is also an integral part of the American Society of Golf Course Architects. With the help of his founded company, he has designed a number of golf courses across the United States.

