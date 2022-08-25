“A lot of differences" - Jordan Spieth defends the PGA Tour amid allegations of it copying LIV Golf

The PGA Tour on Wednesday announced a series of changes to its structure amid the raging PGA-LIV Golf tour debate.

Since the announcement, the Tour has been on the receiving end of criticism for the same. Many have since come forward, accusing the US-based league of ‘copying’ the LIV Golf’s structure. However, PGA Tour players, including ace golfer Jordan Spieth, have dismissed the claims.

Defending the newly announced changes, Spieth on Wednesday claimed that they were ‘original’ and argued that he sees "a lot of differences" despite the similarities in rules and prize purse changes.

Jordan Spieth was speaking to the media ahead of the Tour Championship at East Lake when he shared his views on the Tour’s proposed changes. Replying to a query on whether the PGA was copying the controversial LIV Golf, the 29-year-old golfer said that it made sense:

"I think that I still see a lot of differences, don't you? It's 72 holes... I think that in general in sports it makes sense to try and get -- the more players in any sport that people want to watch, if you can get them playing at the same time in competition, it makes sense. I think the Majors have the highest ratings with The Players Championship, and then from there it drops significantly depending on if Tiger is playing or in contention somewhere."

He went on to laud the freshly introduced structural changes, adding that they will help to further promote the sport:

"The idea that you can -- that as players we can collaborate and get together to produce a better product while having stiffer and better competition, I think that that would be something that is -- I think that's just something in general that makes a lot of sense.

"It'll create a better product for us going forward, and I just don't believe that it's -- there's no teams. This is still PGA Tour golf. It's just trying to get -- I think it's going to be way better for the fans. I think networks will be happier.”

Jordan Spieth also called on fellow players to back the series. The former World No. 1 remarked that he doesn’t know why the changes weren’t introduced earlier, saying:

“It's almost like, if it ain't broke, don't fix it, and it wasn't broke, and it's just now there was maybe -- there's been seems like a time to -- a really good time to make some kind of a change. I think the timing just made sense, and it was also provoked a little bit."

It is pertinent to note that the PGA didn’t have any changes lined up until the launch of the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit in June.

The LIV series announced as a rival to the PGA Tour is the catalyst for the new changes. It is also noteworthy that the proposed changes came to light after several PGA Tour players, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, held a meeting at the BMW Championship last week where Jordan Spieth was also present.

A look at the PGA Tour structural changes

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on Wednesday announced a series of changes to the 2023 schedule. According to him, the structural changes will affect the whole membership system. Monahan further stated that the suspension of LIV Golf players will not be lifted despite the changes.

The changes include the Player Impact Program being expanded to 20 players from 10. Most importantly, the prize purse is being doubled from $50m to $100m. Along with increased money, the top PGA Tour pros will have more gametime with them featuring at least 20 times throughout the season.

Moreover, the Tour members will get a stipend of $500,000 via an "Earnings Assurance Program". The rookies and returning members will receive the payment up front for expenses while players who aren't fully exempt but have some status on the PGA Tour will get $5,000 every time they play.

