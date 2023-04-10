How many Masters had Seve Ballesteros won? Jon Rahm remembers golfer on Masters 2023 win

Seve Ballesteros had won two Masters in his career. The Spanish golfer was recently remembered by Jon Rahm at the 2023 Masters. Rahm called him his inspiration. It was Seve's 66th birthday on Sunday, and Jon Rahm was extremely happy to win the title on the same day.

The 28-year-old golfer chanted about Seve Ballesteros throughout the tournament. During his first round, when Rahm made a double bogey on the first hole, he revealed it was Seve's quote that inspired him to get into the game.

After winning the green jacket, Rahm praised the late golfer in his interview with the media and said:

"History of the game is a big part of why I play and one of the reasons why I play, and Seve being one of them. For me to get it done on the 40th anniversary of his win, his birthday, on Easter Sunday, it's incredibly meaningful. And to finish it off the way that I did -- an unusual par, very much a Seve par -- it was, in a non-purposeful way, a testament to him. I know he was pulling for me today, and it was a great Sunday."

Seve Ballesteros won the first Masters in 1980 at the age of 23. He registered a four-stroke video over Jack Newton and Gibby Gilbert to wear the green jacket.

Ballesteros took the lead in the tournament after the first round with a score of under 6 and maintained it throughout the tournament to finally walk out of the Augusta Golf Course in the green jacket. He won $55,000 in prize money.

Seve Ballesteros won the second Masters of his career in 1983 again by four strokes. He defeated Tom Kite and Ben Crenshaw to take home $90,000 in prize money.

Interestingly, Seve completed 40 years for his second Masters' victory on Sunday. Jon Rahm has also won The Masters by four strokes like his idol and defeated two golfers, who were tied for the second position.

How many major tournaments did Seve Ballesteros win?

Seve Ballesteros had won five major tournaments, including two Masters and three Open Championships. He had a very successful career playing on the European tour and then on the PGA.

Ballesteros turned pro in 1974 at the age of 16 and burst onto the international scene after finishing in second position at the 1974 Open Championship.

He won his first Open Championship in 1979 and then the second major in 1980 at The Masters.

Seve Ballesteros became the youngest golfer to win The Masters, a record was later broken by Tiger Woods in 1997 when he registered his victory at The Masters at the age of 21.

Ballesteros won the second Open Championship in 1984 and third in 1988. His best finish at the PGA Championship was recorded in 1984 and at the US Open in 1987.

He reached the No. 1 world rankings and secured the position for 61 weeks. Seve Ballesteros died in 2011 at the age of 54 due to brain cancer.

