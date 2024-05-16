How many pars were made in 2023 PGA Championship?

The 2023 PGA Championship was held at Oak Hills Country Club from May 18 to 21 last year. The course is 7,394 yards with a par of 70 and features two par-5, four par-3, and 12 par-4 holes.

During the PGA Championship in 2023, 5,132 pars were made at Oak Hills Country Club. Six eagles, 1,111 birdies, 1,846 bogeys, and 257 double bogeys+ were also made.

In round 1, 1,713 pars were made, followed by 1,697 pars in the second round. Eight hundred eighty-nine pars were made in the tournament's third round, followed by 833 in the final round.

The average performance on the par-5 holes was fairly good at last year's Major. Two hundred eighty-nine pars were made on the par-5 fourth hole, while 275 pars were recorded on the 13th hole, another par-5 hole.

Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship last year, securing a two-stroke victory over Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler. The American golfer made 13 pars in the first round, followed by 12 in the second round.

In the third round, Koepka again made 12 pars, along with five birdies and a bogey. He shot seven pars in the final round to score under par-9.

2023 PGA Championship stats

Here are the stats of the 2023 PGA Championship as per the official website of the tournament:

Hole 1

Par: 4

Yards: 460

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 61

Pars made: 299

Bogeys: 91

Double Bogeys+: 13

Hole 2

Par: 4

Yards: 405

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 66

Pars made: 295

Bogeys: 91

Double Bogeys+: 12

Hole 3

Par: 3

Yards: 230

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 36

Pars made: 296

Bogeys: 120

Double Bogeys+: 12

Hole 4

Par: 5

Yards: 615

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 102

Pars made: 289

Bogeys: 61

Double Bogeys+: 12

Hole 5

Par: 3

Yards: 180

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 49

Pars made: 321

Bogeys: 85

Double Bogeys+: 9

Hole 6

Par: 4

Yards: 503

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 30

Pars made: 220

Bogeys: 162

Double Bogeys+: 52

Hole 7

Par: 4

Yards: 461

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 26

Pars made: 263

Bogeys: 154

Double Bogeys+: 21

Hole 8

Par: 4

Yards: 429

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 57

Pars made: 314

Bogeys: 83

Double Bogeys+: 10

Hole 9

Par: 4

Yards: 482

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 32

Pars made: 260

Bogeys: 155

Double Bogeys+: 17

Hole 10

Par: 4

Yards: 430

Eagles: 1

Birdies: 87

Pars made: 303

Bogeys: 69

Double Bogeys+: 4

Hole 11

Par: 3

Yards: 245

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 37

Pars made: 291

Bogeys: 121

Double Bogyes+: 15

Hole 12

Par: 4

Yards: 399

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 89

Pars made: 288

Bogeys: 80

Double Bogeys+: 7

Hole 13

Par: 5

Yards: 623

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 108

Pars made: 275

Bogeys: 77

Double Bogeys+: 4

Hole 14

Par: 4

Yards: 320

Eagles: 4

Birdies: 136

Pars made: 272

Bogeys: 39

Double Bogeys+: 13

Hole 15

Par: 3

Yards: 155

Eagles: 1

Birdies: 85

Pars made: 305

Bogeys: 64

Double Bogeys+: 9

Hole 16

Par: 4

Yards: 458

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 38

Pars made: 311

Bogeys: 97

Double Bogeys+: 18

Hole 17

Par: 4

Yards: 502

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 30

Pars made: 269

Bogeys: 150

Double Bogeys+: 15

Hole 18

Par: 4

Yards: 497

Eagles: 0

Birdies: 42

Pars made: 261

Bogeys: 147

Double Bogeys+: 14

The 2024 edition of the PGA Championship will be held from May 16 to 19 at Valhalla Golf Course.