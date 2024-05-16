How many pars were made in 2023 PGA Championship?

The 2023 PGA Championship was held at Oak Hills Country Club from May 18 to 21 last year. The course is 7,394 yards with a par of 70 and features two par-5, four par-3, and 12 par-4 holes.
During the PGA Championship in 2023, 5,132 pars were made at Oak Hills Country Club. Six eagles, 1,111 birdies, 1,846 bogeys, and 257 double bogeys+ were also made.
In round 1, 1,713 pars were made, followed by 1,697 pars in the second round. Eight hundred eighty-nine pars were made in the tournament's third round, followed by 833 in the final round.
The average performance on the par-5 holes was fairly good at last year's Major. Two hundred eighty-nine pars were made on the par-5 fourth hole, while 275 pars were recorded on the 13th hole, another par-5 hole.
Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship last year, securing a two-stroke victory over Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler. The American golfer made 13 pars in the first round, followed by 12 in the second round.
In the third round, Koepka again made 12 pars, along with five birdies and a bogey. He shot seven pars in the final round to score under par-9.
2023 PGA Championship stats
Here are the stats of the 2023 PGA Championship as per the official website of the tournament:
Hole 1
- Par: 4
- Yards: 460
- Eagles: 0
- Birdies: 61
- Pars made: 299
- Bogeys: 91
- Double Bogeys+: 13
Hole 2
- Par: 4
- Yards: 405
- Eagles: 0
- Birdies: 66
- Pars made: 295
- Bogeys: 91
- Double Bogeys+: 12
Hole 3
- Par: 3
- Yards: 230
- Eagles: 0
- Birdies: 36
- Pars made: 296
- Bogeys: 120
- Double Bogeys+: 12
Hole 4
- Par: 5
- Yards: 615
- Eagles: 0
- Birdies: 102
- Pars made: 289
- Bogeys: 61
- Double Bogeys+: 12
Hole 5
- Par: 3
- Yards: 180
- Eagles: 0
- Birdies: 49
- Pars made: 321
- Bogeys: 85
- Double Bogeys+: 9
Hole 6
- Par: 4
- Yards: 503
- Eagles: 0
- Birdies: 30
- Pars made: 220
- Bogeys: 162
- Double Bogeys+: 52
Hole 7
- Par: 4
- Yards: 461
- Eagles: 0
- Birdies: 26
- Pars made: 263
- Bogeys: 154
- Double Bogeys+: 21
Hole 8
- Par: 4
- Yards: 429
- Eagles: 0
- Birdies: 57
- Pars made: 314
- Bogeys: 83
- Double Bogeys+: 10
Hole 9
- Par: 4
- Yards: 482
- Eagles: 0
- Birdies: 32
- Pars made: 260
- Bogeys: 155
- Double Bogeys+: 17
Hole 10
- Par: 4
- Yards: 430
- Eagles: 1
- Birdies: 87
- Pars made: 303
- Bogeys: 69
- Double Bogeys+: 4
Hole 11
- Par: 3
- Yards: 245
- Eagles: 0
- Birdies: 37
- Pars made: 291
- Bogeys: 121
- Double Bogyes+: 15
Hole 12
- Par: 4
- Yards: 399
- Eagles: 0
- Birdies: 89
- Pars made: 288
- Bogeys: 80
- Double Bogeys+: 7
Hole 13
- Par: 5
- Yards: 623
- Eagles: 0
- Birdies: 108
- Pars made: 275
- Bogeys: 77
- Double Bogeys+: 4
Hole 14
- Par: 4
- Yards: 320
- Eagles: 4
- Birdies: 136
- Pars made: 272
- Bogeys: 39
- Double Bogeys+: 13
Hole 15
- Par: 3
- Yards: 155
- Eagles: 1
- Birdies: 85
- Pars made: 305
- Bogeys: 64
- Double Bogeys+: 9
Hole 16
- Par: 4
- Yards: 458
- Eagles: 0
- Birdies: 38
- Pars made: 311
- Bogeys: 97
- Double Bogeys+: 18
Hole 17
- Par: 4
- Yards: 502
- Eagles: 0
- Birdies: 30
- Pars made: 269
- Bogeys: 150
- Double Bogeys+: 15
Hole 18
- Par: 4
- Yards: 497
- Eagles: 0
- Birdies: 42
- Pars made: 261
- Bogeys: 147
- Double Bogeys+: 14
The 2024 edition of the PGA Championship will be held from May 16 to 19 at Valhalla Golf Course.