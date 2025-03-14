How many times has Camilo Villegas won on the PGA Tour? Career explored 

Through the first two rounds of The Players Championship, Camilo Villegas is tied for 43rd with a total score of two-under par as he looks to win his sixth PGA Tour title. After a strong first round at the illustrious TPC Sawgrass, he struggled in round two on Friday.

In round one, Villegas shot a six-under-par 66, putting him tied for first place heading into round two. But the Colombian had a poor showing in round two, shooting a two-over par 38 on both sides, finishing the round at four-over par and putting him at two-under par for the tournament.

With some golfers still on the course, Villegas is tied for 43rd place, two shots ahead of the projected cut line of even par.

Villegas after winning the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship (via Getty)

The 43-year-old Colombian is in search of his first win at The Players Championship, which would be his sixth career victory on the PGA Tour.

Villegas' first two PGA Tour wins came in 2008, both of them being FedEx Cup Playoff events. He won the BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club in Missouri.

A few weeks later, Villegas won the Tour Championsip at the esteemed East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Villegas defeated Sergio Garcia on the first playoff hole to win the event. At the time, the winner of the Tour Championship did not always win the FedEx Cup. Despite winning the tournament, Vijay Singh won the 2008 FedEx Cup.

After his win at East Lake, Villegas climbed to seventh in the Official World Golf Rankings, his highest career ranking.

Villegas would not capture another PGA Tour victory until the 2010 Honda Classic at PGA National, which is now the Cognizant Classic. Villegas had lost in a playoff at the Honda Classic in 2007, with Mark Wilson being the eventual winner.

Camilo Villegas after winning the 2014 Wyndham Championship (via Getty)

Villegas' fourth PGA Tour win came at the Wyndham Championship in 2014 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. He won by one shot over Bill Haas and Freddie Jacobson.

Villegas would go more than nine years until his next PGA Tour win at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, defeating Alex Noren by two strokes.

Camilo Villegas aims for a bounceback 2025 season

Camilo Villegas holds his son at the par 3 contest ahead of The Masters 2024 (via Getty)

Since his last Tour victory in November of 2023, Camilo Villegas has struggled. His best finish came at The Masters, in which he finished tied for 35th. Villegas only made six cuts in 2024 and missed 19 cuts. In the middle of the season, he missed 12 consecutive cuts.

Thus far, his 2025 results have been a mixed bag. Including this week's Players Championship, Villegas has made the cut at three of the seven events he's played. He finished tied for seventh at the American Express and tied for 44th at the WM Phoenix Open.

