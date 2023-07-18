How many times has Phil Mickelson won The Open Championship? Exploring the LIV golfer's past wins

Throughout his brilliant career, Phil Mickelson, a legendary figure in professional golf, has left an indelible mark on The Open Championship. His path in this major tournament has been filled with wins, failures, and moments that have captivated fans worldwide, beginning with his spectacular victory in 2013.

Phil Mickelson won The Open Championship for the first and only time in 2013, earning his place in golf history. It was his 20th appearance in this big competition, with only two previous top-10 results. He won the tournament with a round of 66, surpassing the 54-hole leader, Lee Westwood.

Mickelson defined his victory as "an amazing feeling,” mentioning his incredible strokeplay throughout the game.

Phil Mickelson after winning the 142nd Open Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty)

Mickelson's appearances at The Open Championship since that historic victory have demonstrated both brilliance and difficulty. In 2016, at Royal Troon Golf Club, he competed in an intense final-round battle with Henrik Stenson, eventually finishing as runner-up despite a fantastic score of 65.

Mickelson finished in a tie for 20th place on the famous Old Course at St Andrew's in 2015, displaying flashes of his incredible skills. However, the golfer's finishes at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in 2017 and Carnoustie Golf Links in 2018 were mixed, with ties for 22nd and 24th place, respectively.

Phil skipped over opportunities and did not participate in The Open Championship in 2021 at Royal St. George's Golf Club. In 2019, he failed to recover his form at Royal Portrush, finishing in a disappointing tie for 61st place.

Phil Mickelson's take on the participation in the Ryder Cup

Phil Mickelson is set to display his abilities once again amid the excitement surrounding the big tournament. The federal government is looking into the PGA Tour's partnerships with different golfing organizations, including the USGA. When asked about his conversations with investigators, Phil Mickelson made a cryptic reply. While the details of the investigation remain unknown, this development has aroused the interest of golf enthusiasts.

"I guess it’s because I know some things that others don’t. I just want to make sure everybody’s held accountable. I know a lot of stuff that will come out later," he added about the discussion.

Apart from the investigation, Mickelson has spoken out on the inclusion of LIV Golf players like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson in the 2018 Ryder Cup. The Ryder Cup, which will be held from September 29 to October 1, is historically contested by the United States and Europe. Despite their availability as PGA of America members until 2024, Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson's position on picking LIV players remains undetermined.

Mickelson believes that LIV Golf players should be permitted to compete in the Ryder Cup. He does, however, emphasize the need to keep the event's traditional format, which historically paired the United States against Great Britain and Ireland and was later broadened to include all of Europe. However, Mickelson questioned the value of changing this historic rivalry and does not understand the PGA of America's concern over player tour affiliation.

Golf enthusiasts will have a great event to look forward to in 2023, as Phil Mickelson will serve as the American squad's vice-captain for the second time. This highly anticipated Ryder Cup will highlight the best of Phil Mickelson's ability and offer an extra layer of excitement for golf fans worldwide.