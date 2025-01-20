How many top 10 finishes has Rory McIlroy had at the Dubai Desert Classic? Explore McIlroy's impressive record

Rory McIlroy finished in a share of fourth place at the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic on 12-under-par, three shots behind winner Tyrrell Hatton. The result marked an impressive milestone for the Northern Irishman at the event as he registered a top-10 finish for the 12th consecutive time.

McIlroy has played in 15 editions of the tournament, now known as the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. He made his debut in 2006 when he was an amateur and took the first victory of his professional career there in 2009.

Expand Tweet

Trending

That 2009 edition marked the first of 12 consecutive editions in which Rory McIlroy finished in the top 10 of the Dubai Desert Classic. In that span, McIlroy has recorded four wins, one runner-up and three other top-5 finishes:

2025: T4, -12

2024: 1, -14

2023: 1, -19

2022: 3, -11

2018: 2, -22

2016: T6, -15

2015: 1, -22

2014: T9, -12

2012: T5, -14

2011: T10, -6

2010: T6 -8

2009: 1, -19

This feat was one of the topics discussed during Rory McIlroy's post-round press conference. Here is what the reporter asked and what the Northern Irishman had to say (via ASAP Sports):

Question: "A closing round of 66 for a total of 12-under par, your 12th top 10 in a row here. How do you feel about this one?"

"That's pretty cool. Yeah, I probably just left myself a bit too much to do after three days. I had chances, and I was burning the edges."

"Felt like I putted pretty well without anything going in and then today, didn't really feel like I played that differently the way I played the last few days. I just held a couple of putts and made a couple of good up-and-downs when I had to. I feel like I got progressively better as the week went on, which bodes well for obviously the next few weeks."

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic marked the start of the 2025 season for Rory McIlroy, who had not played an official tournament since the Team Championship, also on the DP World Tour.

What's next for Rory McIlroy?

As he has done for the past few seasons, Rory McIlroy began the 2025 season on the DP World Tour, even though the PGA Tour has already started its schedule. The Northern Irishman will join the American tour in the coming weeks.

A year ago, McIlroy began his season in America at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second signature event of the year. All indications are that he will do the same in 2025, as he is not in the field for the Farmers Insurance Open, the only event on the calendar before Pebble Beach.

After that, McIlroy is likely to play the Genesis Invitational, the third signature event of the year. After that, he will surely focus on preparing for The Masters Tournament, the first Major of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback