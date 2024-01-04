How many tournaments did Jon Rahm win in 2023? Exploring the golfer’s record

Jon Rahm has been one of the best players in the world practically since he turned professional. However, the recently concluded season saw him firmly establish himself as one of the top stars in professional golf today.

The Spaniard won four PGA Tour tournaments during the 2022-2023 season, including two Signature Events and the second Major championship of his career (The Masters).

Jon Rahm was at the top of his game during the first six months of the season. In that span, he not only won four times on the PGA Tour but also finished in the top 10 three other times in 10 official tournaments played.

Rahm only started one tournament in the final weeks of 2022. It was The CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he finished T4. The Spaniard was also in the (unofficial) Hero World Challenge where he finished eighth.

Jon Rahm started 2023 in style with a victory in The Sentry, the first event of 2023. Two weeks later, he earned his second consecutive victory by winning The American Express.

Less than a month later, Jon Rahm won his second Signature Event of the year, The Genesis Invitational. In between, he finished in two top 10s at the Farmers Insurance Open and the WM Phoenix Open.

Six weeks after winning at The Riviera Country Club, Jon Rahm achieved the highlight of his season by winning at Augusta National Golf Club. It was also his seventh Top 10 at that point.

What was the second part of the 2022-2023 season like for Jon Rahm?

Jon Rahm did not win again for the rest of 2023, but his level of play remained high. In fact, Rahm only let up a little during the FedEx Cup playoffs, closing out the season.

After winning The Masters, Rahm played another 10 tournaments, with only one missed cut. His best results in the second half of the year were three Top 10s, including two second places (Mexico Open at Vidanta and The Open Championship).

Rahm reached the FedEx Cup playoffs ranked first in the standings. His results in the three tournaments relatively set him back (T37 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, T31 at the BMW Championship, and T18 at the TOUR Championship), however, he maintained his third place in the world ranking.

The Spaniard also played three tournaments in Europe at the end of the PGA Tour season, with three Top 10s. His best result was at the BMW PGA Championship, where he finished fourth.

Rahm's season also included his participation in the Ryder Cup representing Europe. At the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, the Spaniard contributed to his team's victory with three points in four matches.

However, the surprise of Rahm's season came off the course. On December 6, he announced his contract with LIV Golf, where he will be playing from 2024.