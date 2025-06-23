How many wins does Keegan Bradley have on the PGA Tour?

Keegan Bradley made headlines on Sunday when he won the 2025 Travelers Championship. Bradley, 39, came from behind to stun Tommy Fleetwood and deny him of his first-ever PGA Tour win. In doing so, Bradley showed a lot of composure and experience.

With his victory at the TPC River Highlands, Bradley has now won 8 times on the PGA Tour (including a Major championship). The 2025 Team USA Ryder Cup captain has won some of the biggest events on the tour.

Let us take a detailed look at Keegan Bradley's victories on the PGA Tour:

Date: May 29, 2011

Event: HP Byron Nelson Championship

Score: −3 (66-71-72-68=277)

Runner-up: Ryan Palmer

Date: Aug 14, 2011

Event: PGA Championship

Score−8 (71-64-69-68=272)

Runner-up: Jason Dufner

Date: Aug 5, 2012

Event: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Score: −13 (67-69-67-64=267)1

Runner-ups: Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker

Date: Sep 10, 2018

Event: BMW Championship

Score: −20 (66-64-66-64=260)

Runner-up: Justin Rose

Date: Oct 16, 2022

Event: Zozo Championship

Score: −15 (66-65-66-68=265)1

Runner-ups: Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam

Date: Jun 25, 2023

Event: Travelers Championship

Score: −23 (62-63-64-68=257)3 strokes

Runner-ups: Zac Blair, Brian Harman

Date: Aug 25, 2024

Event: BMW Championship

Score: (2)−12 (66-68-70-72=276)

Runner-ups: Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns, Adam Scott

Date: Jun 22, 2025

Event: Travelers Championship (2)

Score:−15 (64-70-63-68=265)

Runner-ups: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley

With his victory at the Travelers Championship, a large section of fans have been campaigning for Keegan Bradley to be a playing captain at this year's Ryder Cup. It will be interesting to see how Bradley continues to perform on the PGA Tour leading up to this prestigious event that takes place in September.

