How many wins does Keegan Bradley have on the PGA Tour?

Keegan Bradley made headlines on Sunday when he won the 2025 Travelers Championship. Bradley, 39, came from behind to stun Tommy Fleetwood and deny him of his first-ever PGA Tour win. In doing so, Bradley showed a lot of composure and experience.
With his victory at the TPC River Highlands, Bradley has now won 8 times on the PGA Tour (including a Major championship). The 2025 Team USA Ryder Cup captain has won some of the biggest events on the tour.
Let us take a detailed look at Keegan Bradley's victories on the PGA Tour:
Date: May 29, 2011
- Event: HP Byron Nelson Championship
- Score: −3 (66-71-72-68=277)
- Runner-up: Ryan Palmer
Date: Aug 14, 2011
- Event: PGA Championship
- Score−8 (71-64-69-68=272)
- Runner-up: Jason Dufner
Date: Aug 5, 2012
- Event: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
- Score: −13 (67-69-67-64=267)1
- Runner-ups: Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker
Date: Sep 10, 2018
- Event: BMW Championship
- Score: −20 (66-64-66-64=260)
- Runner-up: Justin Rose
Date: Oct 16, 2022
- Event: Zozo Championship
- Score: −15 (66-65-66-68=265)1
- Runner-ups: Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam
Date: Jun 25, 2023
- Event: Travelers Championship
- Score: −23 (62-63-64-68=257)3 strokes
- Runner-ups: Zac Blair, Brian Harman
Date: Aug 25, 2024
- Event: BMW Championship
- Score: (2)−12 (66-68-70-72=276)
- Runner-ups: Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns, Adam Scott
Date: Jun 22, 2025
- Event: Travelers Championship (2)
- Score:−15 (64-70-63-68=265)
- Runner-ups: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley
With his victory at the Travelers Championship, a large section of fans have been campaigning for Keegan Bradley to be a playing captain at this year's Ryder Cup. It will be interesting to see how Bradley continues to perform on the PGA Tour leading up to this prestigious event that takes place in September.