How many wins does Mao Saigo have? Past record explored

Japanese golfer Mao Saigo has become a strong presence in women's professional golf. She has secured seven professional victories across the LPGA of Japan Tour and the U.S.-based LPGA Tour as of May 2025, six on the JLPGA tour and one on the LPGA Tour.

Mao Saigo's success on the JLPGA Tour

After turning professional in 2020, Mao Saigo joined the JLPGA Tour. Her breakthrough came in 2022 when she secured five tournament victories within a 12-week period from March to May 2022.

Her five wins in 2022 came at the Daikin Orchid Ladies Golf Tournament, AXA Ladies Golf Tournament in Miyazaki, Yamaha Ladies Open Katsuragi, Panasonic Open Ladies Golf Tournament, and Bridgestone Ladies Open.

After this, Saigo secured a spot in the top 20 of the women's world golf rankings. She added a sixth JLPGA title at the Ito EN Ladies Golf Tournament in November 2023. She closed with a 67 to win by two strokes.

Saigo's transition to the LPGA Tour

In 2023, Mao Saigo earned her LPGA Tour card by finishing second at the LPGA final qualifying tournament. In 2024, she carded seven top-10s, including runner-up finishes at the CPKC Women's Open and Buick LPGA Shanghai as a rookie golfer.

Given her remarkable performances, Saigo earned the prestigious Rookie of the Year award, making her the second Japanese player to receive this honor since Ai Miyazato won it in 2006.

Saigo's major championship victory

Mao Saigo's long-awaited LPGA breakthrough came in April 2025 at the Chevron Championship. It's one of the five major tournaments in women's golf. She entered the final round tied for the lead and showcased a strong performance to reach a five-way playoff.

On the first extra hole, Saigo hit a birdie to seal the deal. She became the first Japanese to win the Chevron championship. Her victory earned her a whopping $1.2 million as the winner's check and elevated her into the top 10 of the Rolex Rankings.

Mao Saigo's second-round performance at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open

Currently, Saigo is appearing at the 2025 U.S. Women's Open. She surged to the top of the leaderboard after a 6-under 66 in the second round at Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin. The Japanese golfer sits at 8-under total of 136 for the tournament as of this writing.

Saigo's second round featured seven birdies and just one bogey. She is three shots ahead of the packed chasing group that includes Yealimi Noh, Maja Stark, Hinako Shibuno, Sarah Schmelzel, and Nelly Korda.

After winning the Chevron Championship earlier this year, she is all set to be in the hunt to secure another victory in the 2025 season.

