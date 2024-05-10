How did Michael Block get into the 2024 PGA Championship? Qualification explored

The 2024 PGA Championship will feature American golfer Michael Block. Despite not playing in many tournaments this year, the 47-year-old has earned qualification to one of the most prestigious tournaments in the sport. This has raised questions about how Block managed to qualify.

To answer the same, Block qualified on the basis of his performance at the PGA Championship in 2023. At the time, the golfer had a dream run that saw him finish on T15 after four rounds. This performance helped Block gain automatic qualification into the 2024 edition of the tournament.

His dream run at last year's PGA Championship helped him gain exemptions into other tournaments as well. Block received exemptions into the Charles Schwab Challenge and the World Wide Technology Championship, to name a few.

Regardless, given his campaign at the PGA Championship in 2023, it will be interesting to see how Michael Block does in the 2024 edition of the tournament against some of the biggest players in the sport.

Ahead of the PGA Championship, CBS will air a Michael Block special

Michael Block's heroics at the PGA Championship last year were enough for him to make a buzz in the world of golf. Prior to the PGA Championship in 2023, no one would have imagined that Block would finish on T15 and give some golfers a run for their money.

However, he ended up doing the same. A club pro from California, Block's performance at the PGA Championship 2023 was a delight to watch. In the final round, Block was paired with Rory McIlroy, and he made sure to make it memorable, as he shot an ace.

For those who missed Block's heroics at the PGA Championship last year, the good news is that CBS is set to air a special on the player. On Saturday, May 11, CBS and Paramount+ will air Block's documentary in which they will cover Block's story and rise at the PGA Championship in 2023.

The title of this documentary is "One Moment in Time: Michael Block's Miracle in May." It will air at 2 p.m. E.T. Following the documentary, CBS and Paramount+ will also air a preview of the upcoming PGA Championship.

The title of this is "PGA Championship Preview" and it will air on May 12, at 2 p.m. E.T. These back-to-back documentaries are helping set the tone for the 2024 PGA Championship.