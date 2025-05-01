How has Michael Block performed since his heroics at the 2023 PGA Championship?

Lauded for his game at the 2023 PGA Championship, Michael Block prepares for his return at the Major this year at Quail Hollow.

Ad

The American professional golfer, who has mostly been a club professional for most of his career, rose to fame at the PGA Championship played at the Oak Hill Country Club two years ago. Michael Block qualified for the Major event in Rochester, New York, following his T2 finish at the 2023 PGA Professional Championship. He flaunted some exceptional golf skills later at the Major tournament, where he finished in the 15th spot with two others, which came as a surprise to the golfing world.

Ad

Trending

Michael Block at the PGA Championship 2023 - Source: Getty

Block shot even par scores of 70 at the first three rounds of the PGA Championship, and ended up shooting one-over par 71, despite his impressive ace at the 15th hole in the final round.

Ad

In addition, following his performance at Oak Hill, he partnered with many sponsors, including TaylorMade, a popular golf accessories manufacturer.

The club professional went on to compete at three more PGA Tour events that year. He played and failed to make the cut post the second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, RBC Canadian Open, and World Wide Technology Championship.

Block tried his luck again on the Tour the next year, in 2024, and teed up at four tournaments, including the PGA Championship. He was seen in action at the American Express and the Farmers Insurance Open at the beginning of the season, and missed the cut at both of them.

Ad

Michael Block looked to swing his magic at the PGA Championship again, this time at the Valhalla Golf Club of Kentucky. Unfortunately, he failed to make the cut after he shot a five-over par 76 in round one and a two-over par 73 on the second day.

He made another appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge later that month and failed to progress to round three at the tournament last year.

Michael Block at the 2025 PGA Professional Championship - Source: Getty

With his brilliant finish at the T3 position in the recently concluded PGA Professional Championship, Block will return to the Major championship at Quail Hollow on May 15. He shot 64 in round one, 71 in the second round, 75 on the third day and 73 in the final round in Port St.Lucie this week.

Ad

Who qualified for the 2025 PGA Championship along with Michael Block?

The Top 20 finishers on the leaderboard at the PGA Professional Championship will be qualified to play at the PGA Championship every year. Here are the players who have sealed their berths at Quail Hollow, besides Michael Block:

Tyler Collet

Jesse Droemer

Brian Bergstol

Dylan Newman

Brandon Bingaman

Ryan Lenahan

Andre Chi

John Somers

Justin Hicks

Rupe Taylor

Tom Johnson

Nic Ishee

Eric Steger

Bob Sowards

Bobby Gates

Greg Koch

Timothy Wiseman

Larkin Gross

Michael Kartrude

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More