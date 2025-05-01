How has Michael Block performed since his heroics at the 2023 PGA Championship?

Lauded for his game at the 2023 PGA Championship, Michael Block prepares for his return at the Major this year at Quail Hollow.
The American professional golfer, who has mostly been a club professional for most of his career, rose to fame at the PGA Championship played at the Oak Hill Country Club two years ago. Michael Block qualified for the Major event in Rochester, New York, following his T2 finish at the 2023 PGA Professional Championship. He flaunted some exceptional golf skills later at the Major tournament, where he finished in the 15th spot with two others, which came as a surprise to the golfing world.
Block shot even par scores of 70 at the first three rounds of the PGA Championship, and ended up shooting one-over par 71, despite his impressive ace at the 15th hole in the final round.
In addition, following his performance at Oak Hill, he partnered with many sponsors, including TaylorMade, a popular golf accessories manufacturer.
The club professional went on to compete at three more PGA Tour events that year. He played and failed to make the cut post the second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, RBC Canadian Open, and World Wide Technology Championship.
Block tried his luck again on the Tour the next year, in 2024, and teed up at four tournaments, including the PGA Championship. He was seen in action at the American Express and the Farmers Insurance Open at the beginning of the season, and missed the cut at both of them.
Michael Block looked to swing his magic at the PGA Championship again, this time at the Valhalla Golf Club of Kentucky. Unfortunately, he failed to make the cut after he shot a five-over par 76 in round one and a two-over par 73 on the second day.
He made another appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge later that month and failed to progress to round three at the tournament last year.
With his brilliant finish at the T3 position in the recently concluded PGA Professional Championship, Block will return to the Major championship at Quail Hollow on May 15. He shot 64 in round one, 71 in the second round, 75 on the third day and 73 in the final round in Port St.Lucie this week.
Who qualified for the 2025 PGA Championship along with Michael Block?
The Top 20 finishers on the leaderboard at the PGA Professional Championship will be qualified to play at the PGA Championship every year. Here are the players who have sealed their berths at Quail Hollow, besides Michael Block:
- Tyler Collet
- Jesse Droemer
- Brian Bergstol
- Dylan Newman
- Brandon Bingaman
- Ryan Lenahan
- Andre Chi
- John Somers
- Justin Hicks
- Rupe Taylor
- Tom Johnson
- Nic Ishee
- Eric Steger
- Bob Sowards
- Bobby Gates
- Greg Koch
- Timothy Wiseman
- Larkin Gross
- Michael Kartrude