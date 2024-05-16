At the 2024 PGA Championship, Michael Block will be one name that many will look forward to seeing. While Block did not play a lot of golf this season, he qualified for the 2024 PGA Championship due to his performance in last year's edition of the event.

In 2023, Michael Block, a club pro, played some phenomenal golf in the PGA Championship, which saw him finish 15th. His heroics in the tournament earned him recognition from the press and praise from the fans.

Here is a look at 5 big highlights from Michael Block's 2023 PGA Championship outing:

#5. Michael Block's finish in the PGA Professional Championship

While Michael Block gained exemption into the 2024 PGA Championship due to his performance in last year's edition, it's worth knowing how he qualified in 2023. To qualify for the 2023 PGA Championship, Block delivered a spectacular performance in the 2023 PGA Professional Championship.

At the Twin Heroes Golf Club in New Mexico, Block managed to finish T2 with Matt Cahill. He and Cahill were one stroke behind Braden Shattuck, who won the competition. With this T2 finish, Michael Block walked away with a prize money of $42,725 and qualification into the 2023 PGA Championship.

#4. Michael Block shot 70-70 to advance in the 2023 PGA Championship

At the 2023 PGA Championship, Michael Block wasn't the biggest favorite. As a matter of fact, there were concerns about whether he would be able to make the cut given the competition he was up against. However, Block managed to surprise audiences.

In the first two rounds, the American golfer shot 70-70 to make the cut. Block struck the ball well and seemed more focused on hitting good shots than securing birdies.

#3. Placed on T8 after 54 holes

In the third round of the 2023 PGA Championship on Saturday, Michael Block once again performed well. He managed to score another 70 and finish on T8. Block was tied with Justin Suh, and they were even par behind Rory McIlroy, who was in seventh place after three rounds.

#2. Michael Block makes an ace in the final round

While Michael Block's entire 2023 PGA Championship run was a spectacular one, the best moment arguably came on the 15th hole in Round 4. In the par -3 hole, Block managed to hit an ace. To hit this shot, Block used a 7-iron.

After the conclusion of the tournament, Block received offers from several museums for his -7 iron. However, the 47-year-old decided to continue playing with it for a while before replacing it ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship.

#1. Sinks a clutch putt on the 72nd hole to finish on T15

While every hole in golf is extremely important, the 72nd hole is arguably the most important. This is because the 72nd hole puts a lot of pressure on golfers to finish well. During the 2023 PGA Championship, Michael Block experienced the same pressure ahead of his 72nd hole.

However, Block was able to sink in a clutch putt and finish T15 along with Eric Cole and Tyrrell Hatton. This finish earned Block sponsor exemptions into the Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Candian Open hours after he registered his final putt.