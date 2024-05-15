Why is Michael Block changing his 7-irons for the 2024 PGA Championship? Equipment update explored

At the 2023 PGA Championship, two things gained fame. One was Michael Block, and the other was his 7-iron, the TaylorMade Tour Preferred MC. This piece of equipment was used by Block to hit an ace on the 15th hole at the Oak Hill Country Club.

While Block received plenty of offers from museums and others to part with the club, he refused to do so and continued playing with it. However, at the 2024 PGA Championship, the famous 7-irons have been replaced. Block, who was seen with a full set of TaylorMade “Proto” irons revealed the story behind the replacement.

Michael Block said:

“I hit a couple super "Proto" irons when I was at the Kingdom (TaylorMade’s fitting facility in Southern California) a couple months ago, and it was a 9-iron that didn’t have any badges or anything on it. I had no idea what it was ... It was very similar to what I was using back then, you know, my old MCs, and very similar from the top. I hit it and absolutely loved it. For me to even think about switching irons from the last 11-12 years is crazy."

Further, Block revealed that he got this new set two weeks ago. The 47-year-old golfer mentioned how these clubs come off the face more solid and concluded by explaining how he felt using the new TaylorMade “Proto” irons.

The 2024 PGA Championship is set to feature golfers such as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, among others, who have been very active on the tour. However, when it comes to Michael Block, he hasn't played much on the PGA Tour in the current season.

Exploring how Michael Block qualified for the 2024 PGA Championship

Block only appeared in The American Express Golf Tournament and The Farmers Insurance Open this year. In both these events, Block failed to make the cut. This led to questions about how he gained qualification for the 2024 PGA Championship. The answer is in the performance he delivered at the event's last edition.

At the 2023 PGA Championship, Michael Block performed remarkably well and shocked the world of golf. After the end of four rounds at the Oak Hill Country Club, Block managed to finish T15. This particular finish gained him an automatic exemption into the 2024 PGA Championship.

Now that Block is a part of the tournament that is set to begin on Thursday, it will be interesting to see if he can replicate his displays from last year. Many eyes will be on Block due to his heroics last year.