"That's when it hit me" - Michael Block recalls the moment he realised fans' interest in him during last year's PGA Championship

Michael Block reflected on his time playing at the 2023 PGA Championship. The American club pro golfer is all set to tee off at this week's Major. He grabbed people's attention for his exemplary performance at last year's PGA Championship, where he finished in a tie for 15th place.

He became the fan favorite last year, and people are highly excited to watch him play this week. Ahead of the tournament, Michael Block spoke about his performance from last year in an interview with Sky Sports.

Speaking of his game, Block said that he did not have many goals heading into the tournament. He was just focused on making the cut, which he surprisingly did after Friday's round. It was finally on Saturday, when he was walking down the greens that he realized how much interest fans had in him. Fans were cheering for him when he went on the course to tee off for the third round last year.

Recalling his last year's experience, Block said (via Sky Sports):

"That's when all of a sudden it kinda hit me what was going on. Every player in the locker room was encouraging me to keep having fun and keep doing what I'm doing, and it just started to escalate more and more as that Saturday went on. That was something I had never in my life had expected or wished upon."

Michael Block will tee off at the 2024 PGA Championship, which will start on Thursday, May 16, at the Valhalla Golf Course.

Highlights from Michael Block's 2023 PGA Championship

Michael Block played fabulously at the 2023 PGA Championship. He began the tournament with a solid round of 70 on the first day.

Starting with a bogey on the first hole, he swiftly followed up with a birdie on the second. Throughout the round, he managed five birdies, three bogeys, and a double bogey to score 70.

Continuing his consistent performance, Block again scored 70 in the second round, recording four birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey. With that, he made the cut at the tournament.

In the third round, Block once again commenced with a bogey but showcased his skill with four birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey, maintaining his score of 70. The final round saw Block capture the fans' attention by sinking a hole-in-one on the 15th hole.

Despite recording three bogeys, he made an eagle, concluding the final round with a score of 71. Ultimately, Block tied for 15th place with Eric Cole and Tyrrell Hatton. It is important to note that Brooks Koepka emerged victorious at the PGA Championship in 2023.