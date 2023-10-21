Who is Justin Suh? All about the Zozo Championship leader

Justin Suh is a professional golfer from the United States. He was born on April 24, 1997, in San Jose, California. Suh played college golf at the University of Southern California (USC), where he had a successful amateur career. He was a two-time first-team All-American and won multiple college tournaments during his time at USC.

In 2023, Suh made his debut on the PGA Tour, eagerly pursuing his first professional victory. That dream might come true this weekend, as he currently holds a one-stroke lead in the Zozo Championship. Following his short stint on the PGA Tour, Justin Suh joined the Korn Ferry Tour and topped the season-long point race earning his complete status on the PGA Tour in 2022.

Additionally, Suh also played in a couple of major tournaments in 2023 including the Players Championship and the US Open. Currently, the 26-year-old golfer has played in 57 PGA Tour events and has made 35 cuts. He also managed 3 top-10 finishes and 1 top-5 finish while accumulating a total prize money of $2,891,007. Justin Suh will receive a massive boost in his OWGR rankings if he manages to win the Zozo Championship making it his first PGA Tour victory.

Justin Suh believes gaining experience is an essential part of playing in different championships

After successfully performing on the Korn Ferry Tour, the former world number 1 amateur is continuing to adapt to the challenges of the PGA Tour. Suh's championship-winning run at the Zozo Championship has been enriching for him while providing him with the much needed experience.

He credits his experience for his newfound success in the Zozo Championship and believes in putting oneself in precarious positions to learn the wisdom and the much-needed experience.

"Every week you put yourself in this position you learn a little piece of it."

Suh added via ESPN.

"I think just gaining the experience is the big part, hopefully, you know, I just come here and just do what we've been doing; try to find fairways, greens and just be aware of all the changing conditions."

Justin Suh jumped to 1st place on the Zozo Championship leaderboard on the third day when he made three back-to-back birdies on the front nine and an additional two birdies on the back nine while attaining a score of 67.