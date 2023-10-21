Who is leading the 2023 Zozo Championship after Saturday's Round 3? Leaderboard explored

Day 3 of the 2023 Zozo Championship concluded with Justin Suh in the lead. Last year’s Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year honors winner shot a 3-under 67 Saturday at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. The 26-year-old golfer, who trailed leader Beau Hossler on Friday, clinched a 54-hole lead for the first time on the PGA Tour.

Suh beat the likes of Eric Cole and Collin Morikawa as well for the lead. While Suh took the solo lead in Chiba, Cole and Hossler shared T2, sitting at 8 under. Morikawa, eyeing his sixth PGA Tour victory this weekend, sat at 7 under after birdieing five of his final six holes in round 3.

Satoshi Kodaira and Emiliano Grillo shared T5, while Kurt Kitayama sat solo seventh. Golfers like Ryo Ishikawa, J.J. Spaun, Cam Davis and Yuki Inamori followed the leaders. Zozo Championship early favorite Xander Schauffele moved down further positions and sat T31 at the end of day 3.

2023 Zozo Championship leaderboard

See here for the complete round 3 leaderboard for the PGA Tour Zozo Championship in Japan:

1: J. Suh -9

T2: E. Cole -8

T2: B. Hossler -8

4: C. Morikawa -7

T5: S. Kodaira -6

T5: E. Grillo -6

7: K. Kitayama -5

T8: R. Ishikawa -4

T8: J. J. Spaun -4

T8: C. Davis -4

11: Y. Inamori -3

T12: R. Shelton -2

T12: M. NeSmith -2

T12: J. Lower -2

T12: K. Hirata -2

T12: R. Hisatsune -2

T12: S.J. Im -2

T18: H. Hall -1

T18: S. Theegala -1

T18: M.W. Lee -1

T21: M. Horikawa E

T21: A. Bhatia E

T21: L. Hodges E

T21: T. Moore E

T21: K. Mitchell E

T21: W. Gordon E

T21: N. Taylor E

T21: K. Bradley E

T21: T. Montgomery E

T21: D. Lipsky E

T31: C. Tarren 1

T31: Z. Blair 1

T31: X. Schauffele 1

T31: T. Kanaya 1

T31: N. Højgaard 1

T31: T. Hoge 1

T31: V. Norman 1

T31: S. Ryder 1

T31: R. Fowler 1

T40: A. Baddeley 2

T40: C. Champ 2

T40: M. Hughes 2

T43: J. Dahmen 3

T43: N. Lashley 3

T43: A. Rai 3

T43: S.H. Kim 3

T43: B. Griffin 3

T43: Y.H. Song 3

T43: H. Matsuyama 3

T43: M. Kim 3

T43: A. Novak 3

T43: R. Nagano 3

T53: B. Wu 4

T53: A. Scott 4

T53: C.A. Yu 4

T53: N. Hardy 4

T53: K. Nakajima 4

T58: A. Schenk 5

T58: M. Hubbard 5

T58: D. Riley 5

T58: D. Wu 5

T62: T. Detry 6

T62: K.H. Lee 6

T64: M. Wallace 7

T64: A. Norén 7

T64: H. Buckley 7

T67: A. Svensson 8

T67: A. Eckroat 8

T67: T. Alexander 8

T70: D. Lingmerth 9

T70: A. Iwasaki 9

T70: S. Stevens 9

T70: S. Imahira 9

T70: K. Onishi 9

75: T. Werbylo 10

76: T. Semikawa 12

77: B. Taylor 16

Owing to the Japanese event’s no-cut format, all 77 golfers on the Zozo Championship field will take the tee on Day 3. Final leaderboard for the $8,500,000 event will be announced after Sunday's play.