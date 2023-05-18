How much is the entry fee for PGA Championship 2023?

The 2023 PGA Championship of America is preparing for an exceptional experience as they anticipate 225,000 eager spectators to descend into Oak Hill for the second men's major tournament of 2023. From May 15 to May 21, the Championship will feature three practise rounds and four competitive rounds, enthralling fans with world-class golfing action and unique experiences.

This spectacular gathering at Oak Hill is certain to break attendance records, cementing its reputation as a destination that draws golf enthusiasts from all over the world. The PGA of America's audacious projection reflects the event's enormous popularity and pure excitement.

PGA professionals ready to compete

It comes as no surprise that tickets for the PGA championship have sold out, highlighting the great demand to witness golfing excellence in this famous environment.

2023 PGA Championship ticket prices

The upcoming PGA Championship has drawn a wide spectrum of fans, with tickets ranging from $29 to a premium fee of $2203. With a single pass costing an average of $310, golf aficionados from all walks of life can now experience the peak of golfing prowess.

The availability of tickets at various price points ensures that fans of all income levels may enjoy the PGA experience. Attendees can tailor their options to their preferences and financial capacities, whether they choose a low-cost alternative or an exclusive package.

Other ways to get the entry ticket

Although the PGA Championship is officially sold out, there are still opportunities to purchase tickets to this highly anticipated event. Consider the following suggestions to improve your chances:

Examine the following official channels

Visit the official PGA Championship website and authorized ticket dealers to stay up to date. Keep an eye out for any future releases in their ticketing updates and availability areas.

Secondary marketplaces

Reliable secondary marketplaces allow individuals to resell their tickets. Select sites that provide buyer protection and ensure ticket authenticity, and use caution when dealing with scalpers or dubious sources.

Social media

Channels such as Twitter and Facebook can be used to find people selling extra PGA Championship tickets. Join golf fan clubs or forums where members may sell or trade spare tickets for a reasonable fee or face value.

Ticket exchanges

Look into authorized ticket exchange programs that offer a safe environment for ticket holders to sell their passes.

Attend practice rounds

Attend the practice rounds, which often have fewer attendees than the main competition. This may improve your chances of getting tickets or access while still allowing you to enjoy the tournament environment.

Waitlist or official fan clubs

See if there is a waitlist for released tickets, or join official fan clubs and subscribe to PGA Championship emails. These channels may provide exclusive ticket offers or pre-sales and other stuff like beverages.

Local resellers or golf clubs

Contact local resellers or golf clubs around the tournament venue for further information. They may have connections and resources to help with obtaining additional tickets, especially if they work with event organisers.

