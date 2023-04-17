How much did Grace Kim win at 2023 Lotte Championship? Prize money payouts for LPGA event explored

Rookie Grace Kim won the 2023 Lotte Championship. The 22-year-old Australian golfer earned her first LPGA Tour win with a playoff win over Yu Liu and Yu Jin Sung. The golfer’s big win at the Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach on Oahu, Hawaii, landed her biggest paycheck.

Kim had made $4,460 in one made cut coming into the Lotte Championship. Over the weekend, Kim’s career earnings had leapfrogged to $304,460. The golfer bagged the $300,000 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse. Apart from the prize money, the Aussie also earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe with the win.

While Kim bagged the top share at the Lotte Championship, Yu Jin Sung and Yu Liu, earned $159,346 each. Linnea Strom and Pei-Yun Chien finished T4 and won $93,539 each. Second-year tour player Lauren Hartlage also earned her biggest paycheck, $58,483, for a T6 finish with Georgia Hall and Natthakritta Vongtaveelap.

2023 Lotte Championship prize money

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the LPGA Tour's Lotte Championship:

T1: Grace Kim - $300,000

T1: Yu Jin Sung - $159,346

T1: Yu Liu - $159,346

T4: Linnea Strom - $93,539

T4: Pei-Yun Chien - $93,539

T6: Georgia Hall - $58,483

T6: Lauren Hartlage - $58,483

T6: Natthakritta Vongtaveelap - $58,483

T9: You Min Hwang - $42,978

T9: Siyun Liu - $42,978

T11: Brooke Henderson - $36,656

T11: Caroline Inglis - $36,656

T13: Celine Boutier - $31,213

T13: Hye Jin Choi - $31,213

T13: Esther Henseleit - $31,213

T16: Nasa Hataoka - $27,000

T16: Perrine Delacour - $27,000

18: Celine Borge - $25,079

T19: Gabriella Then - $22,854

T19: Emma Talley - $22,854

T19: Amanda Doherty - $22,854

T19: Karis Davidson - $22,854

T23: Erika Hara - $18,278

T23: Ayaka Furue - $18,278

T23: Stacy Lewis - $18,278

T23: Frida Kinhult - $18,278

T23: Lucy Li - $18,278

T23: Bailey Tardy - $18,278

T23: Charlotte Thomas - $18,278

T23: Dewi Weber - $18,278

T31: Stephanie Meadow - $13,536

T31: Dana Fall - $13,536

T31: Aline Krauter - $13,536

T31: Jing Yan - $13,536

T31: Arpichaya Yubol - $13,536

T31: Mi Hyang Lee - $13,536

T31: Christina Kim - $13,536

T38: Marina Alex - $9,576

T38: Brittany Altomare - $9,576

T38: Ryann O’Toole - $9,576

T38: Lauren Stephenson - $9,576

T38: Stephanie Kyriacou - $9,576

T38: Xiaowen Yin - $9,576

T38: Sarah Kemp - $9,576

T38: Polly Mack - $9,576

T38: Yuna Nishimura - $9,576

T38: Maria Torres - $9,576

T48: Hyo Joo Kim - $6,708

T48: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard - $6,708

T48: Sarah Schmelzel - $6,708

T48: Gina Kim - $6,708

T48: Jennifer Song - $6,708

T48: Pavarisa Yoktuan - $6,708

T48: Magdalena Simmermacher - $6,708

T48: Soo Bin Joo - $6,708

T48: Valery Plata - $6,708

T57: Hinako Shibuno - $5,360

T57: Emily Kristine Pedersen - $5,360

T57: Pernilla Lindberg - $5,360

T57: Ilhee Lee - $5,360

T61: Wei Ling Hsu - $4,804

T61: Ines Laklalech - $4,804

T61: Su-Hyun Oh - $4,804

T61: Amy Olson - $4,804

T65: Hae Ran Ryu - $4,500

T65: Yae Eun Hong - $4,500

T67: Jaravee Boonchant - $4,298

T67: Riley Rennell - $4,298

T69: Yan Liu - $4,062

T69: Luna Sobron Galmes - $4,062

T69: Jeong Eun Lee - $4,062

72: Yealimi Noh - $3,943

73: Cristie Kerr - $3,893

After the successful Lotte Championship outing, the LPGA Tour is now headed to the US for the Chevron Championship, the first major of the season.

Poll : 0 votes