How much did Grace Kim win at 2023 Lotte Championship? Prize money payouts for LPGA event explored

Rookie Grace Kim won the 2023 Lotte Championship. The 22-year-old Australian golfer earned her first LPGA Tour win with a playoff win over Yu Liu and Yu Jin Sung. The golfer’s big win at the Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach on Oahu, Hawaii, landed her biggest paycheck.
Kim had made $4,460 in one made cut coming into the Lotte Championship. Over the weekend, Kim’s career earnings had leapfrogged to $304,460. The golfer bagged the $300,000 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse. Apart from the prize money, the Aussie also earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe with the win.
While Kim bagged the top share at the Lotte Championship, Yu Jin Sung and Yu Liu, earned $159,346 each. Linnea Strom and Pei-Yun Chien finished T4 and won $93,539 each. Second-year tour player Lauren Hartlage also earned her biggest paycheck, $58,483, for a T6 finish with Georgia Hall and Natthakritta Vongtaveelap.
2023 Lotte Championship prize money
Here are the complete prize money payouts for the LPGA Tour's Lotte Championship:
- T1: Grace Kim - $300,000
- T1: Yu Jin Sung - $159,346
- T1: Yu Liu - $159,346
- T4: Linnea Strom - $93,539
- T4: Pei-Yun Chien - $93,539
- T6: Georgia Hall - $58,483
- T6: Lauren Hartlage - $58,483
- T6: Natthakritta Vongtaveelap - $58,483
- T9: You Min Hwang - $42,978
- T9: Siyun Liu - $42,978
- T11: Brooke Henderson - $36,656
- T11: Caroline Inglis - $36,656
- T13: Celine Boutier - $31,213
- T13: Hye Jin Choi - $31,213
- T13: Esther Henseleit - $31,213
- T16: Nasa Hataoka - $27,000
- T16: Perrine Delacour - $27,000
- 18: Celine Borge - $25,079
- T19: Gabriella Then - $22,854
- T19: Emma Talley - $22,854
- T19: Amanda Doherty - $22,854
- T19: Karis Davidson - $22,854
- T23: Erika Hara - $18,278
- T23: Ayaka Furue - $18,278
- T23: Stacy Lewis - $18,278
- T23: Frida Kinhult - $18,278
- T23: Lucy Li - $18,278
- T23: Bailey Tardy - $18,278
- T23: Charlotte Thomas - $18,278
- T23: Dewi Weber - $18,278
- T31: Stephanie Meadow - $13,536
- T31: Dana Fall - $13,536
- T31: Aline Krauter - $13,536
- T31: Jing Yan - $13,536
- T31: Arpichaya Yubol - $13,536
- T31: Mi Hyang Lee - $13,536
- T31: Christina Kim - $13,536
- T38: Marina Alex - $9,576
- T38: Brittany Altomare - $9,576
- T38: Ryann O’Toole - $9,576
- T38: Lauren Stephenson - $9,576
- T38: Stephanie Kyriacou - $9,576
- T38: Xiaowen Yin - $9,576
- T38: Sarah Kemp - $9,576
- T38: Polly Mack - $9,576
- T38: Yuna Nishimura - $9,576
- T38: Maria Torres - $9,576
- T48: Hyo Joo Kim - $6,708
- T48: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard - $6,708
- T48: Sarah Schmelzel - $6,708
- T48: Gina Kim - $6,708
- T48: Jennifer Song - $6,708
- T48: Pavarisa Yoktuan - $6,708
- T48: Magdalena Simmermacher - $6,708
- T48: Soo Bin Joo - $6,708
- T48: Valery Plata - $6,708
- T57: Hinako Shibuno - $5,360
- T57: Emily Kristine Pedersen - $5,360
- T57: Pernilla Lindberg - $5,360
- T57: Ilhee Lee - $5,360
- T61: Wei Ling Hsu - $4,804
- T61: Ines Laklalech - $4,804
- T61: Su-Hyun Oh - $4,804
- T61: Amy Olson - $4,804
- T65: Hae Ran Ryu - $4,500
- T65: Yae Eun Hong - $4,500
- T67: Jaravee Boonchant - $4,298
- T67: Riley Rennell - $4,298
- T69: Yan Liu - $4,062
- T69: Luna Sobron Galmes - $4,062
- T69: Jeong Eun Lee - $4,062
- 72: Yealimi Noh - $3,943
- 73: Cristie Kerr - $3,893
After the successful Lotte Championship outing, the LPGA Tour is now headed to the US for the Chevron Championship, the first major of the season.