Who won the LPGA Tour's Lotte Championship? Final leaderboard explored

Australian rookie golfer Grace Kim won the LPGA Tour's Lotte Championship on Saturday, April 15. She registered a victory over Yu Liu and Yu Jin Sung in the playoffs.

Grace Kim tied up with Yu Liu and Yu Jin Sung after 72 holes and competed in a playoff to win the title. The 22-year old golfer birdied the final two holes on Saturday and then again made a birdie on the 18th hole of the playoffs to win the first LPGA Tour title of her career and collected a winner's check of $300,000 from the total purse of $2 million.

Speaking about her victory at the winner's conference, Kim said:

“I definitely wanted to have a good go at it knowing that the green wasn’t the best, I guess, angle in from where we were. I would have to admit that I wasn’t planning to go that aggressive. I did push it right. So just letting you guys know. Yeah, I guess, yeah, I got lucky.

“I really didn’t have high expectations. Just really tried to play my game. Didn’t try to force anything. Just trying to I guess go with the flow. I’m still speechless that it’s kind of done already and I got the job done."

Liu and Sung were tied for second position while Periyun Chien settled in fourth place alongside Linnea Strom.

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap secured sixth place alongside Lauren Hartlage and Georgia Hall.

2023 LPGA Tour's Lotte Championship final leaderboard

1. Grace Kim: -12

T2. Yu Liu: -12

T2. Yu Jin Sung: -12

T4. Periyun Chien: -11

T4. Linnea Strom: -11

T6. Natthakritta Vongtaveelap: -9

T6. Lauren Hartlage: -9

T6. Georgia Hall: -9

T9. Youmin Hwang: -8

T9. Siyun Liu: -8

T11. Caroline Inglis: -7

T11. Brooke M. Henderson: -7

T13. Hye-Jin Choi: -6

T13. Esther Henseleit: -6

T13. Celine Boutier: -6

T16. Perrine Delacour: -5

T16. Nasa Hataoka: -5

18. Celine Borge: -4

T19. Karis Davidson: -3

T19. Amanda Doherty: -3

T19. Gabriella Then: -3

T19. Emma Talley: -3

T23. Erika Hara: -2

T23. Charlotte Thomas: -2

T23. Frida Kinhuit: -2

T23. Ayaka Furue: -2

T23. Stacy Lewis: -2

T23. Dewi Weber: -2

T23. Lucy Li: -2

T23. Bailey Tardy: -2

T31. Stephanie Meadow: -1

T31. Aline Krauter: -1

T31. Mi Hyang Lee: -1

T31. Dana Fall: -1

T31. Arpichaya Yubol: -1

T31. Jing Yan: -1

T31. Christina Kim: -1

T38. Maria Fernanda Torres: E

T38. Polly Mack: E

T38. Marina Alex: E

T38. Yuna Nishimura: E

T38. Sarah Kemp: E

T38. Ryann O'Toole: E

T38. Stephanie Kyriacou: E

T38. Xiowen Yin: E

T38. Lauren Stephenson: E

T38. Brittany Altomare: E

T48. Soo Bin Joo: 1

T48. Jennifer Song: 1

T48. Valery Plata: 1

T48. Magdalena Simmermacher: 1

T48. Hyo Joo Kim: 1

T48. Gina Kim: 1

T48. Sarah Schmelzel: 1

T48. Pauline Roussin: 1

T48. Pavarisa Yoktuan: 1

T57. Hinako Shibuno: 2

T57. Pernilla Lindberg: 2

T57. Emily Kristine Pederson: 2

T61. Su Oh: 3

T61. Amy Olson: 3

T61. Wei-Ling Hsu: 3

T61. Ines Laklalech: 3

T65. Hae Ran Ryu: 4

T65. Yaeeun Hong: 4

T67. Riley Rennell: 5

T67. Jaravee Boonchant: 5

T69. Yan Liu: 6

T69. Jeongeun Lee5: 6

T69. Luna Sobron Galmes: 6

72. Yealime Noh: 9

73. Cristie Kerr: 11

Poll : 0 votes